Medius: Finance Professionals Reveal the Hidden Cost of Boring - a Trillion-Dollar Problem Causing Three-Quarters of the Industry to Consider Quitting

New research shows that brain fade hits finance workers after just 41 minutes of repetitive tasks. US firms say the impact of boring work on productivity could be as high as $1.4 trillion*.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from spend management leader Medius has uncovered a hidden productivity crisis that's draining both profits and people: boring finance work that could be automated. When performing mundane, repetitive tasks, finance professionals surveyed reported they can only maintain focus for 41 minutes on average before their attention drifts, leading to negative business impacts, including costly accounting errors, fraud, higher recruitment costs and low morale.

Medius analysis shows that the average finance professional surveyed spends more than 3.5 hours a day on repetitive tasks that could be automated, equivalent to over 23 working weeks. According to the research, US senior finance leaders estimate the average cost of lost productivity to be 4% of turnover, or $1.4 trillion. The prospect of doing low-level work they do not enjoy is pushing almost three-quarters (74%) of finance professionals to consider quitting.

When 'brain fade' - an inability to concentrate or focus - sets in, 42% of those who spend time on tasks they consider mundane or repetitive report difficulty retaining information, 40% feel disengaged or frustrated, and over a third (34%) make more errors. The mistakes are serious: 31% admitted sending an email or document to the wrong person, 28% said they had accidentally shared confidential information, and a quarter (25%) reported missing signs of fraud.

"Repetitive work could potentially be costing US businesses 1.4 trillion dollars in revenue and dragging down productivity," said Chris Wilmot, Chief Finance Officer at Medius. "Errors creep in, processes slow, and employees burn out. Automation is no longer just about efficiency - it's about protecting profits."

Crucially, the survey of 1,000 finance professionals across the US and UK employees reveals that finance employees know exactly how they would reinvest that time if it were freed up. One-third (33%) would focus on data analysis and forecasting, 29% would dedicate time to professional development, and 27% would prioritize strategic planning. Far from simply reducing errors, automation could unleash higher-value work that fuels growth, skills, and retention.

The consequences go far beyond boredom. 96% of respondents admitted that lack of focus in repetitive workflows has led to significant mistakes. The business consequences are clear: 52% cited increased rework costs, 51% said client or supplier trust was reduced, and 44% linked errors directly to lost revenue.

Yet, there is optimism for a more engaging future. 77% believe automation could help reduce burnout and fatigue, despite only 38% of their workloads currently being automated on average.

"Repetitive tasks are draining the life out of finance teams," said Chris Ortega, CEO of Fresh FP&A. "Finance leaders hit cognitive fatigue just 41 minutes into focused work. After that, you're not getting sharp decisions or innovative ideas instead you're getting brain fade. And that costs businesses, fast."

Medius Supplier Conversations, an AI-assistant for suppliers, can accurately interact with vendors in real-time to provide instant support and address issues and queries. Suppliers get autonomous invoice and payment status updates delivered right to their inboxes without manual responses from an AP manager.

Leaders are quickly recognizing the cultural and financial stakes, and tides are turning. The majority (84%) of respondents said that in the process of evaluating an automation or workflow software tool to invest in reducing mental fatigue is an important factor.

"Most finance departments have already started their automation journeys," added Medius' Chris Wilmot. "This is about recognising the business imperative to keep innovating and finding higher-level, more strategic tasks for finance professionals."

To learn more about how businesses can reduce mental fatigue and error rates through automation, visit medius.com.

*The $1.4 tn figure is based on the US Census Bureau's Economic Census data and survey findings. The US private sector generated $35.3 trillion in turnover as per latest figures. Finance leaders estimate repetitive tasks cut revenue by 4%. When applied to the $35.3 trillion figures the lost revenue equates to $1.4 tn in lost output.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius

Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798 / Medius@fightflight.co.uk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/finance-professionals-reveal-the-hidden-cost-of-boring---a-trillion-dollar-problem-causing-three-qua,c4242814

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-finance-professionals-reveal-the-hidden-cost-of-boring--a-trillion-dollar-problem-causing-three-quarters-of-the-industry-to-consider-quitting-302570970.html