Allied OMS Appoints Accomplished Healthcare Executive Bill Murray as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Allied OMS, the nation's leading doctor-owned and doctor-led management services organization (MSO) for oral and maxillofacial surgeons, today announced the appointment of Bill Murray as Chief Financial Officer.

Bill brings more than two decades of experience guiding healthcare and technology companies through periods of rapid growth and transformation. He has led private equity-backed organizations, raised significant capital to fund expansion, and built scalable financial and operational systems. His background in healthcare services, analytics, and technology positions him to help Allied strengthen its platform and accelerate its next phase of growth.

According to Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS, Bill's experience aligns perfectly with the company's trajectory: "Bill's record of building and scaling high-growth healthcare businesses is what we need as Allied OMS accelerates its expansion nationwide. His ability to align financial strategy with operational execution will help us deliver on our mission of creating the doctor-led partnership for the future of oral surgery."

Bill noted that Allied OMS's distinctive structure was a key factor in his decision to join: "I was drawn to Allied OMS because of its unique doctor-led model and its focus on alignment around patient outcomes. Too often, financial targets and clinical priorities can work against each other - here, they move in lockstep. I'm excited to help drive growth while ensuring our surgeons have the support, resources, and autonomy they need to thrive."

Dr. Jonathon Jundt, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Allied OMS, added: "Growth only matters if it translates into real benefits for surgeons and patients. Bill's leadership will ensure we continue investing in the resources, support, and infrastructure that allow our doctors to practice the way they want while expanding access to care."

Bill's appointment follows Allied OMS's recent minority investment from 65 Equity Partners, which provides additional capital to accelerate the platform's growth. With Bill's financial leadership, Allied is poised to advance its strategy - partnering with like-minded oral and maxillofacial surgeons who want to shape the future of the specialty, recruiting residents and associates into careers they love, opening de novo locations to expand patient care, and helping existing practices maximize their growth potential. His expertise will ensure these initiatives are executed sustainably while strengthening the only doctor-led oral surgery platform in the country.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO that partners with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices across the U.S. Combining the autonomy of private practice with the scale and sophistication of institutional support, Allied OMS empowers surgeons to lead the future of their specialty. The company currently supports surgeons in 50+ locations and maintains doctor leadership across all major committees and its Board of Directors. Learn more at www.alliedoms.com.

