London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Paintit.ai, an artificial intelligence interior design platform, today announced the launch of its AI virtual staging solution designed for the real estate industry. The platform enables real estate agents, developers, and investment firms to transform vacant properties into furnished spaces within seconds, addressing market demand for cost-effective staging solutions.

Paintit.ai

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/266820_b53d32685490e98f_001full.jpg

Technology Features

The platform introduces several key capabilities for real estate professionals:

AI Widget for Website Integration: The functionality allows developers and agents to integrate AI tools into their websites using code implementation. The widget processes 2D floor plans and images of empty rooms, generating 3D visualizations within 15 seconds, with installation taking approximately five minutes.

Automated Item Removal: The platform utilizes computer vision to recognize and remove existing furniture from property images, creating clean spaces for staging without physical object relocation.

Virtual Renovation Capabilities: The AI can visualize potential property improvements, including flooring replacement, wall painting, and kitchen updates, helping buyers assess future potential.

E-commerce Applications

Beyond real estate, Paintit.ai is expanding functionality for the e-commerce sector, enabling customers to visualize furniture and decor in their own spaces before purchase. This functionality aims to reduce product returns and enhance customer satisfaction.

Industry Outlook

"We see significant opportunity in the intersection of AI technology and real estate marketing," said Juliy Cherevko, CEO and co-founder of Paintit.ai. "Our platform addresses the growing need for efficient, scalable staging solutions as the market continues to digitize."

According to StagerAI market analysis, over 70% of North American real estate agents are expected to incorporate virtual staging or 3D tours in their property listings by 2025. The Business Research Company reports that the AI real estate market was valued at $222.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $975.24 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate of 34.1%.

About Paintit.ai

Paintit.ai is an AI-powered interior design platform specializing in solutions for real estate and e-commerce markets. The London-based company uses generative artificial intelligence technologies to create visualizations for property marketing and home design applications.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266820

SOURCE: PRNews OU