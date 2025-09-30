Anzeige
30.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
TruChoice Financial Group: TruChoice Launches New Platform to Streamline Annuity Sales Process

The SmartHub platform will help simplify the annuity sales process for financial professionals from start to finish.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, has launched a new platform to help streamline the annuity sales process from start to finish for financial professionals.

The SmartHub annuity platform, powered by Luma, is an objective, multi-carrier solution designed to help simplify annuity distribution. Its innovative ecosystem makes it faster and easier to manage annuities all in one place, tailored to financial professionals' specific workflows, requirements, risk tolerance, and much more. Through a partnership with CANNEX, SmartHub delivers integrated quotes, comparisons, and product profiles, providing clear, reliable insights to choose well-matched potential solutions for clients. Once a product solution is selected, fully integrated order-entry through FireLight makes placing orders fast, easy, reduces Not In Good Orders (NIGOs), and helps enhance the overall client experience.

"We couldn't be more excited to offer SmartHub to the financial professionals that we serve," said Jim Maietta, president of TruChoice. "This will help allow financial professionals to be more efficient and grow their business by expanding the products that they offer to clients and simplifying the order entry process. It's another step in our continuing 'Tru to You' commitment to our financial professionals, and we're excited to see the results."

Other SmartHub features that will be available soon include a Lifecycle Manager that allows financial professionals to monitor their book of business, and a training center that outlines necessary product training and allows completion of training within the platform.

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic wholesaling organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals. TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, is not affiliated with Luma Financial Technologies, LLC, nor do we guarantee the accuracy or quality of their services. Although we may promote and/or recommend the services offered by this company, financial professionals are ultimately responsible for the use of any materials or services and should follow the applicable state requirements and approval requirements of the carriers they represent and their broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, if applicable.

Contact Information

Chris Cowan
Media Contact
mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com
678.718.1951

.

SOURCE: TruChoice Financial Group

