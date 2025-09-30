Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
30.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
CareChoice Homecare: CareChoice Announces Expansion of Pennsylvania Operations With New Offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh

Expanding access and creating jobs for Pennsylvania families

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / CareChoice, a trusted provider of home care services, is proud to announce the official launch of its Pennsylvania operations with offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, beginning October 1, 2025. The agency will service the majority of the surrounding counties, making its high-quality, participant-centered care accessible to more families across the state.

CareChoice Homecare

CareChoice Homecare
There is only one choice when it comes to home care.

Since 2004, CareChoice has provided compassionate care to thousands of Pennsylvania seniors and individuals with disabilities, helping them maintain independence and dignity in the comfort of their own homes. The agency's model emphasizes flexibility, giving families the choice to designate friends or family members as caregivers, while also offering professional and experienced staff when additional support is needed.

"We are excited about our continued growth and expansion of operations," said Arsen Ustayev, CEO of CareChoice. "Pennsylvania families deserve access to care that is personal, reliable, and rooted in community. Our presence in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh allows us to extend our mission of empowering families with real choices in home care."

CareChoice's services include:

  • Family Caregiver Programs - enabling loved ones to be paid caregivers.

  • Professional Caregiver Staffing - connecting families with trained, experienced caregivers.

  • Personalized Care Plans - tailored solutions for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

With this expansion, CareChoice reaffirms its commitment to supporting Pennsylvania families and continuing its legacy of compassionate, community-focused care.

For more information about CareChoice services in Pennsylvania, visit www.carechoice.com or call (800) 795-7770.

Media Contact:
CareChoice Communications
Email: press@carechoice.com
Phone: (800) 795-7770

.

SOURCE: CareChoice Homecare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/carechoice-announces-expansion-of-pennsylvania-operations-with-new-of-1078656

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.