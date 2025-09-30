ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled With 47 Patents is Strengthening Its Position in Unmanned Vehicle Electric Propulsion

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ePropelled, a leading innovator in high-efficiency electric propulsion for unmanned vehicles, has reached a major milestone with 47 granted and pending patents across 13 product families. The company's expanding IP portfolio reflects breakthrough technologies for electric mobility across air, land, sea, and industrial sectors.

PatentWall

With 47 patents awarded and counting, the patent wall is a staple at all ePropelled facilities in the United States, UK and India.

"This achievement shows how quickly our team is turning ideas into real-world solutions," said Nick Grewal, ePropelled Founder, Chairman & CEO. "We're focused on creating cleaner, lighter, and more affordable electric propulsion for unmanned vehicles, in the air, on the ground and in the sea, while protecting the innovations that make it possible."

Recent milestones include:

US12323039B2: A newly granted US patent for an advanced uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) generator design (June 2025)

EP3973620A1: This European patent application relates to an advanced cooling of a UAV generator, which is scheduled to be granted in October 2025

Design patents: Covering electric machines with integrated cooling and drive circuits

ePropelled continues to develop and protect multiple core concepts behind its dynamic torque switching (eDTS) technology and hybrid electric-jet systems, aimed at next-generation aircraft and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

"Every patent begins with solving a real customer problem," said Dr. Nabeel Shirazee, ePropelled Global CTO. "Our engineers focus on ideas that lower energy use, increase range, or streamline manufacturing for our partners."

ePropelled's growing patent portfolio underscores its leadership in powering the future of electrification.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-with-47-patents-is-strengthening-its-position-in-unmanned-ve-1079532