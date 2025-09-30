Holistiplan and Zocks Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Advisor Workflows Through AI-Powered Automation

Holistiplan's tax planning data and insights are now integrated into the Zocks AI platform.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Holistiplan, the leading tax planning software for financial advisors, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial advisors. With this partnership, financial advisors can leverage the strengths of both platforms to simplify operations and deliver faster, more personalized client outcomes before, during, and after every client interaction. Holistiplan's comprehensive tax data and insights are now integrated directly into Zocks' AI-powered workflows, including automated meeting preparation, live meeting experience, the "Ask Anything" feature, email replies, and more.

Holistiplan logo



The new Holistiplan and Zocks integration enables advisors to turn every client interaction into a planning opportunity. Advisors gain:

Enhanced Meeting Preparation: Zocks helps advisors prepare for meetings by providing a succinct client overview and financial summary in seconds. It can now pull recent, relevant tax analysis and insights from Holistiplan, in addition to information from past meeting notes, emails, and data from CRM, financial planning, and portfolio management tools.

Instant Tax Answers During Live Meetings and With "Ask Anything": Advisors can type a tax-related question into Zocks' "Ask Anything" and get an immediate, client-specific answer sourced from Holistiplan, such as information on itemized deductions, marginal tax rate, dividends, and capital gains. Advisors get the tax information they need at the moment they need it.

Immediate Client Email Replies: When a client emails an advisor asking about taxes or a tax-saving strategy, Zocks automatically drafts a detailed reply using analysis and insights from Holistiplan, with context from past notes, emails, CRM, financial planning, and portfolio data.

Tax-Smart Insights at Scale: Holistiplan's award-winning tax analysis and scenario planning drop directly into advisor workflows, enabling advisors to quickly identify opportunities and generate client-friendly deliverables.

Exclusive Discount: Advisors who adopt both Holistiplan and Zocks will have access to a special partnership discount, making it even easier to streamline their practices.

"Holistiplan is built to scale comprehensive planning and elevate the quality of every client conversation," said Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "Our integration with Zocks brings powerful AI automation to the day-to-day work of advisory firms so advisors can spend more time advising and less time administering."

Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks, added, "Zocks is bringing AI automation and insights into more of the tools advisors rely on every day, including now tax planning. Partnering with Holistiplan integrates best-in-class tax planning into daily advisor workflows like meeting prep, email replies, and forms, which our platform automates with industry-leading accuracy. Advisors can move faster and serve more clients without sacrificing quality."

Launch Webinar: October 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET

As part of the launch, the companies will co-host a live webinar on Wednesday, October 8, at 2:00 p.m. ET to showcase the integration. Advisors are invited to a live demo and Q&A to learn:

How Holistiplan and Zocks work together to enrich pre-meeting preparation, enhance live conversations, automate personalized email responses for clients, and other capabilities

Practical workflows to recapture 10 or more hours per week and improve the client experience

Details on how to unlock the exclusive partnership discount

Register for the webinar here .

More Information

The Holistiplan and Zocks integration is available immediately to mutual users. Advisors can learn more and activate the integration here .

About Holistiplan

Since its launch in July 2019, Holistiplan has been on a mission to empower advisors and CPAs to deliver richer financial planning for more clients. Now trusted by over 8,000 firms across the country, Holistiplan is an award-winning planning and insights tool that has been voted the #1 tax planning tool in the 2021-2025 Kitces Report Studies and T3/Inside Information Software Surveys. Holistiplan provides instant document review, summarization, and planning insights for key financial documents like tax returns, estate plans, and insurance documents. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com .

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial advisors. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10+ hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting notes, intake and account opening forms, tailored client emails, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including Carson Group, Commonwealth, Osaic, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

