AGS Health Earns Consecutive UiPath AI25 Award for Breakthroughs in Healthcare Denial Management

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., has been named a recipient of the UiPath AI25 Award for its pioneering use of agentic AI automation to assist healthcare providers in managing the rising rate of costly healthcare claim denials.

Through their Denial Management Agents, AGS Health helps healthcare providers to reduce preventable denials, expedite appeals, and improve clean claim rates, projecting gains of up to 6 percent in clean claims and 20-26 percent faster handling times. This achievement, which marks the company's second consecutive UiPath AI25 Award following recognition in 2024, reflects its innovative hybrid workforce model where UiPath bots, AI agents, and skilled human specialists work seamlessly across critical RCM workflows such as prior authorization validation, denial classification and follow-up, medical necessity rejections, and timely filing checks. In this model, AI agents handle analysis and reasoning, bots manage routine tasks, and human experts oversee high-risk cases, audit, and quality control, ensuring efficiency and accuracy.

"These winners are breaking new ground with agentic automation. They're orchestrating people, AI, and robots to transform processes and deliver measurable impact," said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath and Executive Sponsor for the AI25 Awards. "We're proud to recognize their achievements and excited to see how they continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

The UiPath AI25 Awards spotlight the 25 most innovative implementations of the UiPath Platform for agentic automation. Winners demonstrate measurable ROI, productivity gains, and transformative business impact by orchestrating agents, bots, and people. Recognition spans both proven outcomes and promising early-stage initiatives that showcase the future of automation.

"AGS Health has embraced the healthcare industry's shift toward autonomous operations while keeping human expertise at the center," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "Our hybrid intelligence approach merges the speed and scalability of AI agents with the judgment and empathy of skilled professionals. This recognition by UiPath reaffirms our focus on building smarter, faster, and more autonomous processes that increase accuracy, efficiency, and financial performance with expert human oversight.

Adds AGS Health CIO Thomas Thatapudi, "Agentic automation enables us to deliver faster, more accurate RCM services, which is crucial for healthcare providers navigating cost pressures and rising claim volumes. By automating high-volume, error-prone tasks, we're helping reduce denials and improve first-pass rates, directly enhancing our customers' cash flow."

