The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Grants $148,000 in Music-Related Academic Scholarships Throughout North America

The MPTF has distributed $830,000 to benefit more than 600 aspiring music professionals and the children of professional musicians since 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / A scholarship program utilizing assets of the recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) has granted financial support to 103post-secondary students in the United States and Canada for the coming academic year. The total disbursal of $148,000 this year represents less than 3% of the MPTF's total annual grant distribution.

"We are immensely proud to be able to lift up so many qualified students with scholarship support," remarked Natilyn Hepburn-Beaty, Marketing Manager for the MPTF. "It is very meaningful to walk alongside these individuals during their higher education journey."

The organization established its Music Family scholarship to encourage American Federation of Musicians (AFM) member families to pursue higher education and become leaders in their chosen fields. This year, 73 individuals representing 51 AFM local unions will receive supporting grants. Recipients of this scholarship are majoring in a wide range of academic fields including music performance, psychology, film, nursing, history, and journalism, among others.

The MPTF's Music's Future scholarship is providing support this year to 30 individuals pursuing degrees in Music Performance, Music Therapy, Music Education, and Music Conducting. Recipients range from students entering their first year of college to those pursuing graduate degrees, all who intend to continue actively making and sharing music in their professional lives. This scholarship does not require the applicant to be affiliated with their local union, however notably, 50% of the recipients do have an affiliation.

Primarily funded by four major record companies, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Walt Disney Records, the MPTF plays a vital role in support of the music industry's gig economy. The organization has distributed millions of dollars in financial resources and grants, engaging professional musicians that are members of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) to perform live in admission-free events across North America. Since its founding in 1948, the organization has distributed approximately $630 million (USD) in sponsorship money.

About the MPTF : The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. Recording companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group established the MPTF more than 75 years ago. We seek to enrich the lives of the public, young and old, through music, and to contribute to the public's knowledge and appreciation of music. We seek to make music and music education an exciting experience, and to expand it to every child's life experience. Interested parties may contact Samantha Ramos, Director of Grant Management, at sramos@musicpf.org or visit www.musicpf.org.

