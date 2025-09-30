Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Grants $148,000 in Music-Related Academic Scholarships Throughout North America

The MPTF has distributed $830,000 to benefit more than 600 aspiring music professionals and the children of professional musicians since 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / A scholarship program utilizing assets of the recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) has granted financial support to 103post-secondary students in the United States and Canada for the coming academic year. The total disbursal of $148,000 this year represents less than 3% of the MPTF's total annual grant distribution.

"We are immensely proud to be able to lift up so many qualified students with scholarship support," remarked Natilyn Hepburn-Beaty, Marketing Manager for the MPTF. "It is very meaningful to walk alongside these individuals during their higher education journey."

The organization established its Music Family scholarship to encourage American Federation of Musicians (AFM) member families to pursue higher education and become leaders in their chosen fields. This year, 73 individuals representing 51 AFM local unions will receive supporting grants. Recipients of this scholarship are majoring in a wide range of academic fields including music performance, psychology, film, nursing, history, and journalism, among others.

The MPTF's Music's Future scholarship is providing support this year to 30 individuals pursuing degrees in Music Performance, Music Therapy, Music Education, and Music Conducting. Recipients range from students entering their first year of college to those pursuing graduate degrees, all who intend to continue actively making and sharing music in their professional lives. This scholarship does not require the applicant to be affiliated with their local union, however notably, 50% of the recipients do have an affiliation.

Primarily funded by four major record companies, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Walt Disney Records, the MPTF plays a vital role in support of the music industry's gig economy. The organization has distributed millions of dollars in financial resources and grants, engaging professional musicians that are members of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) to perform live in admission-free events across North America. Since its founding in 1948, the organization has distributed approximately $630 million (USD) in sponsorship money.

###

About the MPTF: The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. Recording companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group established the MPTF more than 75 years ago. We seek to enrich the lives of the public, young and old, through music, and to contribute to the public's knowledge and appreciation of music. We seek to make music and music education an exciting experience, and to expand it to every child's life experience. Interested parties may contact Samantha Ramos, Director of Grant Management, at sramos@musicpf.org or visit www.musicpf.org.

SOURCE: Music Performance Trust Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-recording-industrys-music-performance-trust-fund-grants-148-1079926

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.