Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - The Classic Male, the premier publication celebrating timeless masculinity, refined style, and impactful leadership, is thrilled to announce Claudio Bono as the cover feature for its highly anticipated October 2025 issue. As founder of the rapidly rising 501(c)(3) nonprofit GiveARoof.org, Bono embodies the selfless dedication and innovative spirit that defines true excellence in service to humanity.

In an exclusive statement, Editor Victoria Napolitano shared her profound admiration for Bono's contributions: "Claudio Bono's profound dedication to Humanity-a passion that consistently sees him putting others before himself-is rare and profoundly inspirational. His unwavering support deserves to be widely celebrated. We are honored to feature Bono in the Fall 2025 edition of The Classic Male to shine a light on the kind of selfless leadership that elevates us all."

Bono's groundbreaking work through GiveARoof.org is gaining unprecedented momentum, with the organization now officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to eradicating homelessness in the United States within three years. By innovatively repurposing over $25 billion in unused travel loyalty points annually, GiveARoof.org aims to provide immediate transportation, short-term housing, and essential services to those in need, thereby fostering a coordinated national network of Welcome Centers that support sustainable solutions.

This recognition comes on the heels of Bono's landmark appearances on the iconic Times Square billboards last week, spotlighting his bold mission to end homelessness through heart-led innovation and community collaboration. Building on this visibility, GiveARoof.org will return to Times Square on October 11th for another high-impact display, amplifying the call to action for corporate, governmental, and individual partners to join the fight.

"Claudio Bono isn't just leading a nonprofit; he's rewriting the narrative on what's possible when compassion meets strategy," said Napolitano. "In a world that often prioritizes profit over people, his approach reminds us that true power lies in uplifting others. We're proud to platform his story in The Classic Male, inspiring our readers to embrace the classic virtues of generosity and resolve."

The October 2025 issue of The Classic Male will delve into Bono's journey-from his decades in hospitality managing premier Silicon Valley hotels to his role as Vice President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce and his tireless advocacy for the unhoused. Readers can expect an in-depth interview, stunning visuals, and insights into how Bono's vision is mobilizing global resources to create lasting change.

In addition to his humanitarian work, Claudio Bono is also an accomplished author. His book, The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, is available worldwide on Amazon, offering a compelling blueprint for addressing homelessness with practical, actionable solutions. Copies of the Fall 2025 edition will be available starting October 2nd via MagCloud and select luxury retailers. For advertising opportunities or to learn more about GiveARoof.org, visit givearoof.org.

About The Classic Male

Published by The Victoria Napolitano Group LLC, The Classic Male is a collector's edition magazine blending classic elegance with modern inspiration. Curated for the discerning gentleman, this exploration of fashion, lifestyle, leadership, and philanthropy is presented through visually stunning storytelling.

About GiveARoof.org

GiveARoof.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Claudio Bono, committed to ending homelessness in the U.S. within three years through innovative resource sharing and collaborative partnerships. Learn more at givearoof.org or follow @cbinsiliconvalley.

