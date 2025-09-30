Nexverse.ai, the AI-native omnichannel ad exchange from VerSe Innovation, one of India's leading digital media powerhouses, today announced a strategic partnership with Markapp Media, a global media technology firm that facilitates advertising across more than 250 premium publishers worldwide.

Through this partnership, Nexverse.ai opens its premium, AI-optimised advertising supply to Markapp Media's global demand sources-unlocking new levels of scale, contextual precision, and ethical outcomes in digital advertising.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward building a more transparent, equitable, and human-centric advertising ecosystem. By combining Nexverse.ai's behavioural intelligence-driven infrastructure with Markapp Media's access to quality inventory and real-time auction capabilities, both companies aim to reset the value equation in programmatic advertising-placing human attention, fair pricing, and contextual relevance at the forefront.

"At Nexverse.ai, we are designing the future of advertising not around algorithms, but around human attention. Our upcoming native and agentic AI frameworks decode behavioral shifts in real time-ensuring every impression is not just optimized, but deeply contextualized. Markapp Media is a natural partner on this journey," said Sunil Mohapatra, CEO of Nexverse.ai and Group CRO of VerSe Innovation.

Sotiris Oikonomou, MD Markapp Media added, "With this partnership, we are setting the standard for what a modern ad exchange should be-global in reach, intelligent in design, and deeply respectful of the human experience. This collaboration represents a shift away from extraction toward restoration-bringing fairness, relevance, and clarity to all stakeholders in digital advertising."

Markapp Media's global reach spans North America, the UK, Europe, and the MENA region, offering unparalleled access to premium inventory across verticals. Backed by marquee investors including Google, Microsoft, QIA, and CPPIB, Nexverse.ai is not only scaling rapidly-it is redefining the architecture of value creation in advertising.

About Nexverse.ai

Nexverse.ai is a next-generation omnichannel advertising exchange purpose-built for the AI era. With over 60 advanced recommendation models and real-time optimization capabilities, Nexverse.ai delivers unparalleled precision in audience targeting and campaign execution. Supporting all major ad formats-banner, video, native, and audio-the platform integrates DSPs, SSPs, and publishers into a seamless ecosystem. Backed by deep analytics and robust fraud prevention, Nexverse.ai empowers its partners to achieve measurable results while adopting a privacy-first, ethically driven approach to programmatic advertising.

To learn more, visit https://www.nexverse.ai/

About Markapp Media

MarkApp is a high-growth, AI-driven adtech company delivering programmatic advertising solutions across Connected TV, mobile apps, and web environments. We combine advanced contextual bidding, premium supply automated infrastructure to empower agencies, brands, developers publishers with transparent, high-performance media at scale, achieving measurable impact in a privacy-first, post-cookie era.

To learn more, visit www.markappmedia.site

