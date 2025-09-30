Nous Infosystems Inc.: Nous Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider, has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 by Everest Group. The annual report offers an independent assessment of leading providers, evaluating their vision, capability, and market impact. This recognition reinforces Nous's position as a trusted leader in AI application development, reflecting its strong performance, differentiated value, and ability to deliver scalable, enterprise-grade AI solutions.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, demand is rising for specialized AI application development services that combine deep AI expertise, cloud-native architectures, and responsible AI frameworks. Nous has been at the forefront of delivering AI scalability solutions that enable enterprises to operationalize AI with measurable outcomes, through investments in advanced engineering, foundation model integration, and domain-specific accelerators.

"This recognition underscores the strength of our AI application development capabilities and the trust our clients place in us," said Mahesh Prabhu, COO of Nous Infosystems. "We continue to focus on delivering differentiated value by blending engineering excellence with domain-specific insights, helping enterprises accelerate their AI-led transformation journeys."

The recognition also highlights Nous's ability to balance engineering rigor with market-driven agility. Through comprehensive AI application development services focused on design, integration, and modernization, Nous continues to help enterprises build platforms that are adaptable to evolving AI technologies while ensuring compliance, security, and business alignment.

"Nous Infosystems has been positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for its focused investments in tools, talent, and quality of implementation," said Alisha Mittal, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its comprehensive set of accelerators and solutions, such as MIDAS and nTestPro.AI, supports faster development cycles and quality enhancement, while its strong technical proficiency in delivering gen AI solutions has been recognized by enterprise clients. Its structured approach to talent development further reinforces its ability to support enterprise-scale AI applications with scalable, technically sound delivery."

Everest Group's assessment analyzed key service providers on parameters such as vision, innovation, delivery capability, and market adoption. Nous's inclusion as a Major Contender reinforces its growing impact in helping enterprises leverage AI for application modernization and build next-generation AI applications that enhance efficiency, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure long-term scalability.

About Nous Infosystems:

Nous Infosystems is a global leader in digital solutions and product engineering, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth.

At the forefront of technology, Nous stands as a global pioneering force, delivering unparalleled expertise in digital transformation solutions through automation using AI, leveraging the cloud, and utilizing data and analytics with assured quality.

Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India, and provides assured quality services by following global standards.

For more information about Nous Infosystems, please visit www.nousinfosystems.com.

