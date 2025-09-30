OWIT Global Announces Its Insurance Workbench

The Insurance Workbench is the Next Generation Solution Supporting the Combination of Clean Data Interchange and Operational Efficiencies

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce the release of its Insurance Workbench solution, which uniquely combines data integrity and data interchange with the optimization of business processes.

The Insurance Workbench is a modern, no-code solution that can quickly configure new user experiences. It includes an Underwriter Workbench for submissions management, portal, and point of sale, as well as a Distributed Data Workbench to support the full end-to-end program/delegated, and bordereaux management process. The Insurance Workbench integrates with existing customer environments and third-party systems.

OWIT's definition of true digitalization is the combination of data integrity and process efficiencies. OWIT is recognized for its Insurance Data Management (IDM) solution, which successfully supports global insurers in the ingestion, cleansing, and normalizing of all data file types. IDM is in production for Policy, Claims, Cash, Bordereaux, Delegated Underwriting Management, Reinsurance, and other processing such as Statement of Values.

"Over the years, the OWIT team has been providing the industry with modern solutions in digitalization that advance the industry," said Wendy Aarons-Corman, chief executive officer of OWIT Global. While delivering the IDM solution for clean data interchange, we have been preparing our Insurance Workbench to combine data integrity with any processing need. It is time for the industry to think beyond the basics, such as underwriter workstations, and think bigger for a solution that can be configured for any type of workstation combined with data integrity, OWIT's Insurance Workbench."

Julian James, chief revenue officer and president of EMEA/AsiaPac, said, "Having a one-stop shop for the full end-to-end risk assessment, submission management, and data ingestion, from source to target, is now possible. Our Insurance Workbench combines Underwriter Management and Delegated Data Management in one workbench, allowing for the full management of both programs and submissions all in one place."

About OWIT Global

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices, optimized for cloud deployment. OWIT's Insurance Workbench is a unique approach to solving the industry's issues to digitalize their business, by combining data integrity and interchange with streamlined operational processes.

The Insurance Workbench (Distributed Data) solution includes full life cycle contact management to support Program and Reinsurance arrangements, including file-based Bordereaux and direct source-to-target data interchange. The Insurance Workbench (Underwriting Workbench) solutions support the extension of legacy environments through Business-to-Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point-of-Sale Portals, Rating, and Document-lite Generation.

OWIT's clients can leverage each solution as required, aligning with the delivery of immediate business benefits while achieving the longer-term strategic vision. Clients can deploy OWIT's solutions as standalone or integrate them with their own and their partners' ecosystems. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT Insurance Workbench, visit www.owitglobal.com.

