metr technologies enable energy savings of up to 35% without construction work or loss of comfort. metr partners with Europe's leading impact investment platform to cut CO2 emissions.

Landlords and tenants are facing tough times at the start of the new heating season: heating and CO2 costs are forecast to rise significantly. At the same time, the EU has revised its Buildings Directive. The building sector must reduce its CO2 emissions to meet climate targets. Berlin-based PropTech company metr offers a solution for greater energy efficiency without extensive building restoration: digital heating optimization enables energy savings of up to 35 percent in existing building stock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930569771/en/

Private individuals can support the development of energy efficiency solutions for existing buildings while benefiting as investors from the company's increasing value. metr develops technologies that make buildings up to 35% more efficient a cost-effective alternative to expensive building renovations. Nearly 70 organizations, including Deutsche Telekom, the German Red Cross, and Median Kliniken, already rely on the digital solutions used in 3,600 buildings with more than 100,000 rental units.

"Most buildings still waste energy because they lack smart, affordable solutions to optimize their heating systems, which account for approximately 80 percent of buildings' energy consumption. This stands in contrast to the EU's ambitious climate targets," explains Dr. Franka Birke, Managing Director, metr. "The metr plug-and-play technology provides real-time energy information and optimizes heating systems in existing buildings fully automated, using AI-powered software. This leads to an immediate reduction in energy costs and CO2 emissions."

A crowdfunding campaign is now driving the European expansion of the platform technology, which is already successful in Germany. More than 70 companies including Deutsche Telekom, the German Red Cross, and Median Kliniken already rely on metr software. metr has raised more than 5 million Euro in equity capital as part of a first closing. As part of the second closing of this Series B, a further 1.5 million Euro is to be raised, including via the crowdfunding platform Invesdor.

Energy efficiency offers economic potential

The timing for investors could hardly be better: As energy prices continue to rise and the EU prepares stricter efficiency requirements for the real estate industry, property owners are looking for fast, scalable solutions to reduce heating and operating costs.

Until October 9, investors can join a growing technology company that is contributing measurably to the energy transition. The advantages are:

Contribution to reducing energy costs and CO2 emissions, and to achieving several UN sustainability goals

Growing demand for smart building technology

Scalability and internationalization based on 3,600 properties already under contract in Germany

Future-proof, automated technology

Software-as-a-Service and Equipment-as-a-Service business models for long-term revenue

About

The Berlin based company metr develops data-driven solutions for reliable, efficient and secure building management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930569771/en/

Contacts:

Victoria Berndt

Director Marketing Communications

victoria.berndt@metr.systems