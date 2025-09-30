Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 16:12 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StarCompliance and Salus GRC Join Forces to Make Enterprise-Grade Employee Compliance Accessible to Every Firm

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), the global leader in employee & firm compliance technology solutions, today announced a new partnership with Salus GRC, a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services. This partnership brings enterprise-grade compliance technology to small and mid-sized firms that have historically lacked access to such tools.

StarCompliance Logo

In today's increasingly complex regulatory environment, many smaller firms with limited resources struggle to manage risks like employee conflicts of interest, employee trading, misuse of material non-public information and the emerging risks in the crypto space. This partnership combines Star's advanced technology with the regulatory expertise of Salus's team of former CCOs and attorneys, giving firms the tools and guidance they need to build regulator-ready programs out of the box.

"Partnering with Salus GRC marks an exciting step forward in our mission to make compliance simple and easy. It extends our vision to be the #1 technology solution for employee compliance globally to firms of all sizes," said Craig Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Star. "Combining our powerful technology with Salus GRC's trusted advisory services means the compliance community will have greater access to tools to help navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape."

Serving more than 400 firms today, the Salus GRC network will now have broader reach and support from Star's trusted SaaS platform, strengthening and advancing employee compliance programs with expert technology and support.

"This partnership fills a critical gap for organizations that may not have a fully realized compliance program and are unknowingly exposing themselves to unnecessary risk," said Alan Knepfer, Chief Revenue Officer at Salus GRC. "By joining forces with Star, we're empowering our clients with regulatory technology and the expertise they need to build stronger, more future-ready compliance frameworks."

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC is a compliance and risk management partner for wealth managers, RIAs, and other regulated financial services firms. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and proactive risk mitigation, Salus helps firms navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and protect client trust. For more information, visit www.salusgrc.com.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 114 countries, StarCompliance Enterprise provides a user-friendly interface that delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582427/Star_Compliance_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com
+1 917-868-7791

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-and-salus-grc-join-forces-to-make-enterprise-grade-employee-compliance-accessible-to-every-firm-302569798.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.