Sappi North America: Sappi Assembles Top Manufacturing Talent To Lead Growth in Maine and Beyond

Three Key Players Position Sappi for Long Term Growth

SKOWHEGAN, ME / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Sappi North America has assembled a powerhouse leadership team to drive the company's next phase of manufacturing innovation and investment.

Three highly experienced industry professionals-Kirk Ross, Marty Richard and Blue Keim-are leading efforts to enhance efficiency across Sappi's manufacturing platform. Ross and Richard are focused on operations across North America, including sites in Maine, Minnesota, and Quebec, while Keim is overseeing the day-to-day operations at the Somerset Mill following the successful conversion of Paper Machine No. 2 (PM2). This major initiative, known as Project Elevate, positions Sappi for long-term growth by addressing the increasing demand for sustainably produced paperboard.

Kirk Ross was recently appointed Vice President of Manufacturing for Sappi North America, effective July 1. With nearly three decades in the pulp and paper industry, Ross most recently served as Project Director for the $500 million PM2 conversion at the Somerset Mill. He brings deep technical knowledge and proven project management expertise to his new role, where he will oversee Sappi's North American manufacturing operations.

Marty Richard joined the company in June as Director of Manufacturing. A fourth-generation pulp and paper professional, Richard brings a lifetime of industry knowledge and leadership. His background includes senior roles at large pulp, tissue, and chip mill complexes. At Sappi, he will help advance operational excellence across the company's mill network.

Blue Keim, Managing Director of the Somerset Mill, has provided critical operational leadership over the past year, ensuring both the continuity of daily production and the successful execution of Project Elevate. His nearly 30 years of experience in pulp and paper operations, including prior leadership at Sappi's Westbrook facility, make him a key asset in the company's strategic growth in the region.

"Maine is a unique place to live, work, and innovate, and we are proud to invest in the people and operations that will carry us into the future," said Michael Haws, CEO of Sappi North America. "These three leaders play pivotal roles in achieving operational excellence and optimizing Sappi's nearly billion-dollar investment over the last decade in our assets and infrastructure. Their leadership is critical to our success."

All three team members are proud graduates of the University of Maine - a testament to the university's role in preparing leaders for the pulp and paper industry.

The recently completed $500 million transformation of PM2enables the Somerset Mill to produce high-quality, sustainable paperboard at commercial scale. This marks a major milestone in Sappi's broader strategy to diversify its product offerings and support a circular economy.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Sappi North America, Inc., is a leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that are used worldwide. Sappi NA has a corporate office in Portland, Maine and mills in Skowhegan and Westbrook, Maine, Cloquet, Minnesota, and Matane, Quebec, along with a dedicated Technology Center and Sheeting Facility. Sappi NA employs approximately 2,100 people in the United States and Canada.

Sappi NA uses a renewable, recyclable natural source - woodfibre - to create packaging, specialty papers, graphic papers, and pulp that make everyday products more sustainable. Sappi supports sustainable forestry and sustainable manufacturing to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity and improve soil and water quality.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. To learn more, visit?www.sappi.com

###

Contacts

Contact: April Jones

Corporate Communications Manager, Sappi North America

april.jones@sappi.com

617.398.0691

Contact: Hannah Lilly

Client Manager, Broadreach Public Relations

hannahl@broadreachpr.com

207.228.3869



Kirk Ross

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sappi North America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sappi-assembles-top-manufacturing-talent-to-lead-growth-in-maine-and-b-1079935