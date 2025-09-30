Visterra Landscape Group Announces Partnership with Outdoor Pride, a Regional Leader Across New England

Partnership represents a transformative moment for Visterra's Northeast operations, resulting in one of the largest service providers of commercial landscaping and critical winter services in New England

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing commercial landscape companies, today announced it has partnered with award-winning Manchester, NH-based Outdoor Pride (ODP), transforming Visterra's operating footprint across New England and creating one of the region's largest commercial landscape and critical winter service providers.

Founded in 1988, Outdoor Pride employs hundreds of full-time and seasonal employees. Outdoor Pride is committed to delivering quality landscaping and winter management services for leading commercial businesses, including industrial facilities, regional distribution centers, hospital campuses, college and university campuses, Fortune 500 companies and multi-tenant Class-A office parks.

Over the past several years, ODP has earned national acclaim, being recognized as one of the industry's 'Best Places to Work' for four consecutive years and named one of the top small companies in America by Forbes. Outdoor Pride also has been honored by Business NH Magazine as the 2024 "Business of the Year" in the construction/engineering/real estate sector and was named on Boston Business Journal's list of 50 fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts in 2024.

In addition to becoming a Visterra partner company, ODP President Mark Aquilino, together with the ODP leadership team, will remain with the company to lead the next chapter of growth across the greater Northeast region, in partnership with Riverside Services, Visterra's inaugural New England platform company.

"Joining forces with Visterra allows us to continue doing what we do best - deliver high-quality service to our clients and bring white-collar opportunities and benefits to a blue-collar industry," said Aquilino. "There is nothing more important to us than our #OneTeam company culture and keeping employees safe, and because that also perfectly aligns with Visterra's values. While we were approached by a number of potential partners, we knew a partnership with Visterra would be a natural fit. All of us at Outdoor Pride are truly excited about the opportunities ahead and confident this will propel us to even greater success."

This partnership will result in the ability to enhance services to customers and opportunities for the company's employees across local and regional markets by leveraging Visterra's integrated growth strategies, expanding safety training and support, and the continued investment in training and career paths that allow employees to deliver best-in-class services while building a rewarding career in the Green industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark, his executive team and all ODP employees and valued customers to the Visterra family, and couldn't be more proud to have the honor of partnering with one of the most admired commercial landscape companies in the Northeast as we take on the next chapters of growth together," said Visterra President and CEO Alan T. Handley. "At Visterra, we invest in companies led by founders who share the same vision and commitment to core values, a passion for putting people first, delivering safe and dependable landscaping services, and the ambition to create meaningful value for all of our stakeholders across the communities we serve."

This announcement marks Visterra's fourth partnership in 2025, and tenth since its founding in late 2022. Visterra partner companies include Outdoor Pride, Riverside Services and Herzog Landscape Solutions in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South; and Oberson's, GroundsPRO, Full Care, H&M Landscaping, Cru Cutters and Loyet serving the greater Midwest.

Legal services for the transaction were provided by Much Shelist. Financial terms were not disclosed. Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email directly to Chief Development Officer, Ryan McGuire.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's fastest growing commercial landscape platforms, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping, portering and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the top 30 largest landscape service providers in North America and is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' Safety Recognition Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, well-being and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

