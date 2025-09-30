Trinity University Announces $25 Million Gift to Establish the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities

Transformational investment from the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Family strengthens Trinity's liberal arts foundation

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, announced a landmark $25 million gift from the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Family to establish the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities. Among the largest gifts in Trinity's history, this investment secures the future of disciplines at the core of a liberal arts education and ensures that generations of students will continue to think critically, create boldly, and lead with purpose.

"The Alvarez family's extraordinary generosity affirms the timeless value of the arts and humanities at the heart of a Trinity education," said Trinity President Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D. "This transformational gift ensures that generations of Trinity students will be inspired by disciplines that center culture, creativity, and the human experience to expand our understanding of the world and our place in it."

The gift endows the dean's position, establishes new scholarships, and funds opportunities for undergraduate research, internships, and global study. It also supports faculty through endowed professorships, professional development, and recruitment, while creating a flexible excellence fund to spark innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and community partnerships.

"With this extraordinary gift from the Alvarez family, we not only honor Carlos's legacy but also strengthen the foundation of the arts and humanities for generations to come," said Rubén Dupertuis, Ph.D., founding dean of the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities.

Honoring Carlos Alvarez's Legacy:

Carlos Alvarez, founder of The Gambrinus Company and a longtime civic leader in San Antonio, passed away in April 2024. Born in Acapulco, Mexico, Alvarez built his success in the U.S. beer industry while dedicating his life to expanding opportunities for others. Alongside his wife, Malú, and their family, Alvarez supported causes ranging from education and health care to the arts and disaster relief.

"Carlos believed that education and the arts open doors to understanding ourselves and one another," said John Brozovich, Alvarez's son-in-law, president and CEO of The Gambrinus Company, and Trinity trustee. "This commitment to Trinity University reflects who he was as a husband, father, and leader. Our family is honored to see his values live on through the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities."

Malú Alvarez, the daughter of Carlos and Malú Alvarez, added, "It is very meaningful for my mother and our family to honor my father's legacy in expanding access to education and his belief in the transformative power of the liberal arts by naming the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities."

A History of Transformational Support:

The Alvarez family has been a driving force at Trinity for nearly two decades. In 2005, their support launched the Mexico, the Americas, and Spain (MAS) Program, which has expanded students' global perspectives through study abroad, internships, research, and cultural programming. Their latest investment builds upon this legacy, ensuring that Trinity continues to prepare students for a globally interconnected future.

Together with the University's recent investments, including the opening of Dicke Hall in 2022, the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities represents a bold step forward, strengthening Trinity's position as a national leader in liberal arts education.

ABOUT TRINITY UNIVERSITY. Trinity University is a national liberal arts and sciences university in San Antonio, Texas, the 7th largest and one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., where students learn from and participate in a multicultural urban environment. The U.S. News & World Report has ranked Trinity University as the No. 37 liberal arts college in the nation for 2026. The University's student profile reflects that of a highly selective national liberal arts institution. Discover more about Trinity University.

From left to right: Trinity University President Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D.; Carla Brozovich (front row, black sweater and white shirt); John Brozovich (back row, suit jacket); Malú (front row, orange blouse); Carlos Alvarez (front row, black suit jacket); and MAS Trinity students.

