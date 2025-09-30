EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
The Interim Financial Report 2025 as of June 30, 2025 for Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC is available on:
https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific/
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd and Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
Finance and Treasury Solutions
44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave
Victoria 3170
Australia
Phone: +61 466 386 907
E-mail: mbaup-accounting@mercedes-benz.com
