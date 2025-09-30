DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: Style Runs in the Family: David's Bridal Introduces New Looks for Mothers of the Bride & Groom

Now Everyone Has a Reason to Say Yes to the Dress

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, launches its new Mother of the Bride and Mother of the Groom collection, available now in all stores nationwide and online. Thoughtfully created to honor the important role mothers play on the wedding day, the newest collection blends elegance and simplicity to ensure every mom feels just as celebrated as the couple.

The new Mother of the Bride and Groom collection features sophisticated, modern designs crafted for every generation. The line spans timeless classics and on-trend styles, with elegant silhouettes, rich fabrics, a wide range of colors, and inclusive sizing. From pantsuits and tea-length dresses to long-sleeve looks and floor-length gowns, David's Bridal offers hundreds of options to ensure every mother finds a dress that complements the wedding and reflects her style. With this collection, David's ensures all options are created with the following designs in mind:

Elegant Simplicity: Simple, yet sophisticated designs featuring clean, luxe fabrics, sleek silhouettes, modern necklines and classic colors like navy, black, and burgundy.

Elevated Luxury: It's all about the details and luxurious fabrics. Focusing on beautiful craftsmanship details like all-over beading, sequins, brocades, soutache, and bows.

Traditional Elegance: A fresh take on jacket dresses, pantsuits and soft A-lines for Grandmom and Mom.

"Weddings are not just a milestone for the couple, but for their families too," says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Mothers play an important role in our lives, and we wanted to ensure that our new Mother of the Bride and Groom collection was designed to make them feel as special as their daughters or sons walking down the aisle."

Available in all sizes, including plus sizes from 0-24, and at accessible price points, the collection continues David's commitment to inclusivity and affordability, making fashion-forward special occasion wear available for all.

The Mother of the Bride and Mother of the Groom Collection is available now at DavidsBridal.com and in David's Bridal retail locations nationwide. Stop by in-store to try on pieces from the new collection - walk-ins are welcome!

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

