Elton John AIDS Foundation expands The Rocket Fund to $200 million

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elton John AIDS Foundation today announced an ambitious expansion of The Rocket Fund, raising its campaign goal to $200 million to accelerate transformative HIV solutions for marginalized communities. The expanded funding will close critical gaps left by global cuts and tackle the stigma that continues to block access to lifesaving care.

"I established the Foundation when the end of AIDS seemed impossible - many would not even say the word. Resources were scarce, but many brave, passionate people made the world take notice," said Elton John, Founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "Today, we stand together on the brink of ending this epidemic, and we won't waste that opportunity. We are doubling down and extending the goal of our Rocket Fund to $200 million to make sure we continue to fuel the momentum that will bring us to the end of AIDS for good."

The need for increased funding is urgent. Despite great scientific advances in HIV prevention, there were still 1.3 million new infections in 2024, including an average of 570 new infections every day among young women aged 15-24. Even before global cuts occurred, 9.2 million people living with HIV weren't accessing treatment, and someone died of AIDS-related causes every minute. In the United States, the epidemic continues to disproportionately impact the U.S. South, which has the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses.

"The 2.2 million people we've reached through The Rocket Fund so far represent more than statistics; they represent mothers, children, partners, and dreamers whose lives have been transformed," said David Furnish, Chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "As global funding faces drastic cuts, our momentum only accelerates to end AIDS for everyone, everywhere. The expansion of The Rocket Fund will serve as a catalyst for this mission."

Rooted in its mission to lead with compassion and humanity, the Foundation will continue to support bold approaches to reduce new HIV infections and ensure people receive the treatment they deserve. Through The Rocket Fund expansion, the Foundation will invest in rolling out long-acting injectable PrEP (lenacapavir) to communities most in need. In partnership with the Global Fund, the Foundation will begin initial support across Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa.

Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, commented: "When we launched the Rocket Fund in 2020, our aim was to accelerate progress toward ending AIDS. Over the last five years, we've done that: doubling our reach in 2024 alone and bringing innovative solutions to millions through our programs - for example, using drone technology to deliver testing and treatment to young people, expanding access to PrEP, and providing humanitarian support for people in Ukraine. Now, as global funding faces unprecedented challenges, we are focused on preserving lifesaving gains; ensuring the HIV response remains a core part of public health and pioneering ambitious new approaches that can bring us closer to an AIDS-free future."

Together with its partners, The Rocket Fund has reached more than 2.2 million people, including over 645,000 young people, with HIV testing, prevention, information, and care. Through 237 grants across 63 countries, The Rocket Fund and its partners have:

Tested over 834,000 people for HIV, with a further 467,000 self-test kits distributed.

Initiated over 78,000 people on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Initiated over 53,000 people on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Connected over 43,000 people to a mental health service.

Trained over 36,000 change agents and providers to improve the quality of, and access to, care for people who need it most.

Donatella Versace, Co-Chair of The Rocket Fund, said: "The Elton John AIDS Foundation has always championed young people and vulnerable communities to be able to live their lives with the compassion and justice they deserve. I'm proud to support the lifesaving work of the fund and its expansion to continue the much-needed support for our dear friends around the world."

Elton John and the Elton John AIDS Foundation would like to thank the co-chairs of The Rocket Fund for their contributions to the Foundation and today's announcement, including Donatella Versace, Tani Austin, David Furnish, and David Geffen. The Foundation would also like to thank the Founding Partners of The Rocket Fund: A+E Networks, Charlotte Tilbury, David Geffen Foundation, Ford Foundation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Saks Fifth Avenue, Allegra Versace Beck, and The Versace Foundation.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as informing government strategies to end AIDS.

