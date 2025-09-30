From Vet Clinics to Store Shelves: Vetnique Accelerates Growth with Rapid Retail Expansion

Retail Expansion, New Product Innovation, and Triple-Digit Ecommerce Growth Drive Vetnique's Ascent in Pet Health

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Vetnique®, the vet-founded pet health company behind vet-formulated and vet-recommended solutions changing the lives of millions of pets, is experiencing record-setting growth and strategic expansion, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing companies in pet health.

Maintaining a rapid pace of innovation throughout 2025, Vetnique released over 20 new products for cats and dogs into the market, designed to address everyday health needs across various categories such as gut health and digestion, hip and joint support, ear care, and more.

As of August 2025, Vetnique's vet-formulated and vet-recommended products, including supplements and topical solutions like wipes, sprays and ear flushes, are available in over 50,000 retail locations across the United States, including in retailers like Walmart, Tractor Supply Co., Petco, PetSmart, and Pet Supplies Plus.

The marked growth in brick-and-mortar locations is highlighted by a significant expansion into Walmart store locations, where 11 of the brand's core products-including Glandex®, YuMOVE®, and OticBliss®-are available across 3,563 stores, with additional product offerings on Walmart.com.

Vetnique also debuted on Target.com in September 2025, further demonstrating the growing interest from mass retailers for accessible, science-backed, vet-recommended and vet-formulated pet health care solutions for consumers. Beyond its impressive retail presence, Vetnique's e-commerce growth has also intensified with Amazon sales in North America increasing significantly, and Walmart sales surging with triple-digit growth as of August 2025.

Dr. James Bascharon, DVM, Founder and CEO of Vetnique remarked, "These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to improving pet health outcomes through science-backed solutions while building meaningful partnerships across veterinary and retail channels," said Dr. Bascharon. "We do this for the pet parents who want the very best for their companions. It's our mission to provide them with trusted, veterinarian-formulated solutions."

Driven by the Glandex Advanced Vet Strength formula, Vetnique's multimodal approach to anal gland health is gaining traction in veterinary clinics nationwide, and with the 2024 acquisition of YuMOVE, the veterinarian exclusive of the efficacious hip and joint supplement has become a popular recommendation as well. With an increased sales team, an emphasis on new business development, and adding more distribution partners, Vetnique is sharpening its focus on the vet channel and the opportunities that exist for clinics nationwide to obtain access to vet-formulated products.

Vetnique's growth doesn't stop there - it extends to its personnel, too, with the company more than doubling its head count in the last six months, exhibiting at major industry expos including VMX, Global Pet Expo, AVMA Convention, and SuperZoo, where they debuted the largest booth to date, and earning awards for innovative products such as "Dog Health Chews Product of the Year" at the 2025 Pet Innovation Awards.

Vetnique is poised to continue to grow within the pet industry, which is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2027.

To learn more, please visit Vetnique.com.

Media Contact

Mike Wehner - Mike@NotablyPR.com

About Vetnique

Vetnique is a one-of-a-kind, global pet wellness company committed to helping your one-of-a-kind pets thrive with vet-recommended health care solutions. Founded by a veterinarian, supported by a team of passionate pet lovers, and recommended by over 100,000 veterinarians worldwide, Vetnique has evolved into one of the fastest growing, omnichannel pet brands in North America. Vetnique combines scientifically backed research with over a decade of experience to ensure every product is designed to meet the unique needs of pets. Uniquely Vet Founded, Vet Formulated, and Vet Recommended. Learn more about Vetnique at Vetnique.com.

####

SOURCE: Vetnique

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-vet-clinics-to-store-shelves-vetnique-accelerates-growth-wi-1079982