Sense Analyst harnesses agentic AI to fully automate analysis so teams get deeper insights and reclaim hours of work

Contentsquare, an AI-first analytics platform, today introduced Sense Analyst, an autonomous AI agent designed to transform how businesses understand and act on customer behavior. Built on over a decade of CX expertise, Sense Analyst takes on the heavy lifting of analysis by automatically mapping sites, comparing journeys, summarizing findings, and recommending next best actions helping teams save hours of manual effort.

"Imagine opening your laptop every morning to find a team of the best experts in the world has already reviewed your business data and left you a clear, prioritized list: what changed in the customer experience, what matters, and what you should do today to grow revenue," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and Founder of Contentsquare. "With Sense Analyst, that vision becomes reality."

From data overload to autonomous insight in seconds

Traditional analytics often drown teams in dashboards, reports, and data they don't have time to interpret. Sense removes this barrier by automating every major step of analysis:

Site mapping : Automatically maps pages and customer journeys without manual tagging.

: Automatically maps pages and customer journeys without manual tagging. Zone analysis : Automatically breaks pages down into elements features, products, content and delivers detailed insights without tagging.

: Automatically breaks pages down into elements features, products, content and delivers detailed insights without tagging. Comparisons at scale : Instantly compares pages, zones, steps, and user behaviors, segments applying expert-level best practices to find opportunities and identify root causes of issues.

: Instantly compares pages, zones, steps, and user behaviors, segments applying expert-level best practices to find opportunities and identify root causes of issues. Replay error analysis : Analyzes what happens in key sessions, flags errors, identifies optimizations and summarizes findings without hours of review.

: Analyzes what happens in key sessions, flags errors, identifies optimizations and summarizes findings without hours of review. Parallel analysis : Runs multiple analyses simultaneously in seconds, combining results to deliver deeper insights saving hours of work and eliminating the chaos of dozens of open browser tabs.

: Runs multiple analyses simultaneously in seconds, combining results to deliver deeper insights saving hours of work and eliminating the chaos of dozens of open browser tabs. Automated workflows: Save, repeat, and schedule recurring tasks like daily performance reviews delivered straight to your inbox. What once took several people days of expert analysis can now be done in seconds.

From data to action: an AI agent that guides your next move

Sense Analyst goes beyond automation to act as a true partner in decision-making:

Provides specific, glanceable recommendations to improve UX and conversion.

to improve UX and conversion. Integrates seamlessly with existing Contentsquare data to remove the biggest barrier to actionable insight: the time it takes to uncover and act on meaningful behavioral patterns.

data to remove the biggest barrier to actionable insight: the time it takes to uncover and act on meaningful behavioral patterns. Unlocks Contentsquare insights right where you work in ChatGPT, Claude, or Dust with an upcoming Model Context Protocol (MCP)-powered integration

"Sense cross-analyzes multiple layers of data from content to product to errors to uncover patterns and root causes that would be nearly impossible to see manually," added Cherki. "It doesn't just make analytics faster it makes them smarter and more actionable. By automating the repetitive and technical, we're giving teams back the time and clarity they need to focus on strategy, creativity, and building experiences their customers love, seek and deserve."

"Sense saves me hours of analysis it's like having an analyst on the team that can quickly serve insights, answer my queries, and even speaks our company's own language. With our previous analytics tool, I'd spend nearly a full day pulling insights for a single use case, and now I have answers in minutes. It's honestly incredible, and I'm excited for what's next," said Eric Engel, Senior Director of Product at AgelessRX.

Sense Analyst will be going live for a first set of beta customers today.

In addition to Sense, A/B test creation via key partner integrations is now seamless, so teams can move from insight to experiment creation in minutes, not hours.

Introducing Conversation Intelligence for a 360° understanding of customers

In July, Contentsquare announced it had entered an agreement to acquire Loris.ai, and bring its advanced Conversation Intelligence capabilities into the Contentsquare platform. The technology analyzes text and voice interactions from support tickets and service calls to in-product chat and surfaces sentiment, intent, and signals that traditional "voice of the customer" tools often miss, giving businesses a fuller view of the customer journey.

Designed specifically for conversation-based insights, Loris combines proprietary AI and large language models to reveal patterns and uncover opportunities. When paired with Contentsquare's analytics, these insights give businesses a fuller understanding of both the emotional and functional aspects of the customer journey, delivering a truly 360-degree view of customer behavior and needs.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a leader in digital analytics, empowering businesses of all sizes with the insights they need to understand customers and deliver seamless experiences at scale. Its all-in-one experience intelligence platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, sentiment, and intent, across all channels, helping businesses continuously deliver the right experience on web, mobile, and apps. More than 1.3M websites worldwide rely on Contentsquare's AI-powered platform to grow their business, drive customer loyalty, and operate with greater efficiency in a constantly changing world. To learn more, visit www.contentsquare.com

