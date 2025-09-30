GIGABYTE Announces Availability of 27" QHD 280Hz WOLED Gaming Monitor MO27Q28G with 4-Sided Borderless Design

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the availability of the GIGABYTE MO27Q28G, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor that combines the new 4th Gen WOLED panel with a sleek, immersive design. Featuring a blazing-fast 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, the MO27Q28G delivers ultra-smooth gameplay with stunning clarity. Its 4-sided borderless design achieves an impressive 99% screen-to-body ratio, allowing gamers to stay fully immersed in every frame. Powered by the latest 4th Gen LG Display WOLED panel with Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, the MO27Q28G offers the highest brightness among OLED monitors, reduced power consumption, and outstanding color reproduction. It also integrates exclusive GIGABYTE Tactical Features, All-Around Eyecare, and AI OLED Care for a superior visual and user experience.

The GIGABYTE MO27Q28G's 4th Gen WOLED panel delivers significant improvements in both performance and efficiency. Gamers will enjoy HDR peak brightness of up to 1500 nits, 99.5% DCI-P3, and 84% BT.2020 wide color gamut coverage, all while reducing power consumption by 20%. The panel supports perfect black levels at up to 500 lux and meets VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. For extended viewing comfort, it is certified Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light, offering comprehensive visual protection as part of the All-Around Eyecare suite.

Designed for competitive gamers, the GIGABYTE MO27Q28G comes equipped with GIGABYTE's exclusive Tactical Features. Tactical Switch 2.0 enables one-click switching between resolutions and aspect ratios such as 4:3 or 5:4, offering greater flexibility for different game types. Ultra Clear improves motion clarity and reduces blur, delivering sharper visuals in fast-paced games, action-packed videos, and dynamic content. VRR Anti-Flicker dynamically adjusts the refresh rate range to eliminate flickering in low frame rate scenarios. Game Assist provides customizable on-screen tools such as crosshairs and timer, offering real-time advantages for precision and situational awareness. Together, these Tactical Features transform the MO27Q28G into a competitive monitor built to optimize gameplay performance across genres.

Completing the package is AI OLED Care, which intelligently manages pixel refresh cycles to help preserve panel quality over time. With its advanced thermal management and robust feature set, the GIGABYTE MO27Q28G offers exceptional performance with long-term reliability. The monitor is available now. Sales may vary by region and are subject to the actual launch schedule of local e-tailers and retailers. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/MO27Q28G_Monitor_Global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771670/MO27Q28G_4th_gen_WOLED_Gaming_Monitor_KeyVisual_1280x720.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-availability-of-27-qhd-280hz-woled-gaming-monitor-mo27q28g-with-4-sided-borderless-design-302554837.html