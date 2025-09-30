BankSocial® and The Hashgraph Group Facilitate First International Transfer of Private Liquidity Token to a U.S. Credit Union

BankSocial, in collaboration with The Hashgraph Group, achieves a historic milestone in chain-agnostic bank-to-bank settlement using Hedera, Ripple, and Solana

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BankSocial , in partnership with The Hashgraph Group (THG) , today announced the successful completion of the first international transfer of a private liquidity token through its proprietary Private Liquidity Network. The achievement marks the launch of the world's first chain-agnostic bank-to-bank settlement network and establishes a new standard for compliant, secure, and interoperable digital asset transactions.

This critical milestone builds on The Hashgraph Group's engineering expertise in enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology (DLT), as demonstrated through the execution of live international transactions across three blockchain protocols, Hedera , Ripple , and Solana , with Hedera serving as the foundational DLT layer. By enabling institutions to onboard foreign currency directly into U.S. digital dollars, the initiative eliminates the dependence on traditional intermediaries and expensive cross-border rails, while opening the door for seamless participation by credit unions and banks across the country. Tokens are redeemable at participating U.S. credit unions or banks.

"This is not just a new feature, it's a new financial rail," said John Wingate, CEO of BankSocial. "Our collaboration with The Hashgraph Group has proven that real-time international settlement across multiple chains is possible today. Together, we are empowering governments, banks, and fintechs worldwide to bridge into U.S. digital dollars instantly, securely, and without the bottlenecks of legacy systems. And we're proving it's ready now."

This strategic collaboration also sets a new precedent for building global financial infrastructure by providing a compliant alternative to correspondent banking and the traditional foreign exchange conversions. Credit Unions, which historically lacked direct access to international settlement capabilities, will now be able to participate in remittances and digital currency conversions at an institutional scale.

"This achievement illustrates the power of distributed ledger technology to solve the long-standing challenges in international finance," said Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group."Together with BankSocial, we are creating the foundation for the global interoperability of digital asset transactions through a secure and compliant settlement infrastructure built on Hedera as the underlying trust layer."

As more nations advance digital currency strategies, this initiative demonstrates that tokenised, cross-border liquidity can be achieved today within a regulated and auditable framework. BankSocial is actively onboarding additional credit unions and banks into its Private Liquidity Network, offering institutions new opportunities to expand international services and digital asset conversions in a secure and compliant manner.

Becky Reed, COO of BankSocial, emphasised the importance of the partnership. "Working with The Hashgraph Group has been pivotal. Their expertise in enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology is enabling interoperability that simply has not been possible before. Together we are connecting the world's value directly to the institutions and communities that need it most with transparency, speed, and control."

BankSocial's partnership with The Hashgraph Group represents a significant step forward for the future of international remittance and financial inclusion, signaling the arrival of a new era in global settlement.

Dallas-based BankSocial will continue building out its Private Liquidity Network in collaboration with its partners, working toward a vision of instant and secure global transactions across chains and currencies.

Institutions interested in expanding international offerings or enabling stablecoin and digital dollar conversions can contact products@banksocial.io

Media interviews with Stefan Deiss, John Wingate, and Becky Reed can be arranged upon request

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 technology company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem, specialised in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions aimed at enabling enterprises and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. Operating globally with an experienced team of qualified and certified practitioners and engineers, THG is focused on building business without barriers through continuous technological innovation, unlocking new business and growth opportunities for its enterprise clients globally. For more information about The Hashgraph Group, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

About BankSocial

BankSocial is a financial technology company powering compliant digital asset infrastructure for credit unions, banks, and fintech platforms. Through its embedded digital wallets, stablecoin rails, and Private Liquidity Network, BankSocial empowers institutions to offer modern financial services without compromising trust or security. For more information, visit www.banksocial.io.

