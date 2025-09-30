CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces the Opening of New Tacoma Central Branch

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new branch in Tacoma, WA. Leading the Tacoma Central location is Area Sales Manager, Per Moerkeseth (NMLS ID# 518869), a veteran mortgage professional with nearly three decades of experience serving home buyers in the Puget Sound region.

Moerkeseth began his career in 1998 through various roles at Bank of America, from Personal Banker to Banking Center Manager and later to Mortgage Branch Manager. He went on to serve as a Senior Loan Officer at Umpqua Bank and most recently as Branch Manager at HomeStreet Bank from 2014 to 2025. In addition to his lending experience, he has held leadership roles in the industry, serving as President of the Puget Sound Mortgage Lenders Association from 2010-2013 and acting as an Advisor/Investor for EG Business Metrics.

"My team and I are so thrilled to be at CMG Home Loans and opening up a Tacoma location," said Moerkeseth. "We searched companies to engage with and looked for culture, products, technology, and ways to best serve our customers and referral partners. CMG came out ahead in all categories. We are now all here officially, and the onboarding process has been absolutely incredible. From leadership to boots-on-the-ground teammates, we have been supported in all aspects. "

"I'm truly excited to be working with Per again," added Chad Jackson, Regional Sales Manager. "He has the leadership skills and experience we've been looking for to grow in the South Sound market. Even more importantly, he's a perfect fit for our culture and brings a trusted reputation that will strengthen our entire team."

With the new Tacoma Central branch, CMG Home Loans continues to strengthen its presence across Washington while creating new opportunities for loan officers and real estate partners to grow alongside the company.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

SOURCE: CMG Financial

