Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAN7 | ISIN: LU2212224153 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ATENTO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATENTO SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 17:36 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atento Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO)

  • The new visual identity underscores the maturity of its BTO strategy and its focus on technology solutions that democratize AI in customer experience.
  • More than 150 clients are already leveraging Atento's BTO model to accelerate business transformation through people-driven technology solutions.

MADRID, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services (CXM/BTO), and an industry leader, has taken a bold step forward by unveiling a refreshed brand identity and narrative that reflects its position as the global leader in the Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) model: Augmented by AI. Driven by people.

Atento's new visual identity

This initiative reinforces Atento's commitment to driving customer experience (CX) transformation in an increasingly technological-driven landscape. With a refreshed look and a sharper value proposition, the new brand signals more than a design change: it represents a clear statement of leadership, innovation, and forward vision. Atento positions itself as the strategic partner that brings together technology, consulting, and people to deliver solutions that create real impact on business performance.

"Our new identity is a powerful statement about where we're headed as a company: a future where we transform experiences, simplify complexity, and lead technological change alongside our clients. By doing so, we help companies thrive in dynamic and highly demanding markets, democratizing access to advanced technological solutions while always keeping the human touch," said Pablo Sánchez, CMO of Atento.

With this evolution, Atento strengthens its purpose: to make CX technology more accessible, more human, and more transformative. The new visual identity and corporate narrative reflect a company that not only supports its clients through their challenges but also empowers them to lead in their own industries.

"We are ready to make a tangible difference in the global market, building a legacy of innovation and success. Our BTO model is the natural evolution of years of experience, innovation, and close partnerships with our clients," added the executive.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer experience management and business process outsourcing services ("CXM BTO") in Latin America and one of the top providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the main providers of CXM BTO nearshoring services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing more than 90,000 people.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785997/Atento_Infographic.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785938/5539105/Atento_Logo.jpg

Atento Logo (PRNewsfoto/Atento)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atento-unveils-new-brand-identity-reinforcing-global-leadership-in-business-transformation-outsourcing-bto-302571142.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.