Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAN7 | ISIN: LU2212224153 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ATENTO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATENTO SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CX Industry Leader Atento and Omilia Establish Strategic Partnership to Lead the Next Wave of Conversational AI Innovation

  • The strategic alliance strengthens Atento's capabilities in conversation-centric artificial intelligence solutions, enhancing its portfolio with advanced Conversational AI capabilities
  • The agreement will drive intelligent virtual agent solutions and activate joint market initiatives across key regions, including the U.S., EMEA and Latin America

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services (CXM/BTO) and an industry leader, today announced a strategic alliance with Omilia, a global leader in Agentic AI customer experience solutions, to strengthen Atento's capabilities in conversation-centric artificial intelligence, further enhancing its portfolio of products and services.

Atento logo

The partnership supports the evolution of Atento's portfolio, structured around three strategic pillars: AI Advance Insights, AI Agent Assist and AI Agent. The alliance with Omilia specifically deepens and accelerates Atento's AI Agent pillar by incorporating advanced Agentic AI capabilities that enable virtual agents to reason, act and learn autonomously throughout every interaction.

Omilia contributes advanced conversational and agentic AI technologies designed to automate complex customer interactions across voice and digital channels. Through advanced natural language understanding with intelligent orchestration across workflows and enterprise systems, the collaboration expands Atento's portfolio of intelligent bots and virtual agents, enhancing customer experiences while driving greater operational efficiency for the businesses it serves.

As part of the agreement, Atento & Omilia will collaborate across strategic markets including the United States, EMEA and Latin America, with initiatives focused on accelerating the adoption of next-generation Conversational AI solutions and demonstrating their tangible impact on business outcomes.

"This alliance reinforces our vision of delivering customer experiences powered by advanced AI, integrating market-leading Agentic AI capabilities into our AI Agent pillar," said Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento. "Omilia's technology enables us to scale more autonomous, intelligent and outcome-driven virtual agents for our clients."

"Atento brings deep CX and BTO expertise together with a strong ambition for innovation," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia. "Together, we support Atento's ambition to bring the power of Agentic AI to organizations around the world, helping them transform customer interactions in a measurable and sustainable way."

Through this collaboration, Atento further strengthens its position as a strategic partner in Business Transformation Outsourcing within the Customer Experience sector, integrating cutting-edge technologies that enable automation at scale while preserving natural, efficient and customer-centric interactions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831878/Atento_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cx-industry-leader-atento-and-omilia-establish-strategic-partnership-to-lead-the-next-wave-of-conversational-ai-innovation-302665409.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.