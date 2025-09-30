BRUNEI SUBSIDIARY OF GLOBAL ENERGY COMPANY, HIBISCUS PETROLEUM, EXPANDS GEP'S AI-DRIVEN PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE TO MANAGE SOURCE TO CONTRACT AND DRIVE NEW VALUE WORLDWIDE

The fast-growing oil & gas exploration and production company will leverage GEP's platform digitize sourcing, supplier and contract management across its global energy operations.

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced Hibiscus EP (Brunei) B.V. (HEB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia-listed Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, has selected GEP SOFTWARE to digitize and unify its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process, encompassing sourcing, supplier management and contract management.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, operates across Southeast Asia, the UK and Australia, with a focus on monetizing producing oilfields and enhancing value from offshore assets. To streamline and automate its upstream procurement operations, HEB selected GEP SOFTWARE to establish a single, AI-powered platform for sourcing, supplier and contract management. Leveraging GEP's prior experience with Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, which already uses GEP's sourcing module, the Brunei operation will accelerate deployment and integration with its existing ERP environment. The new system is expected to go live by late September 2025.

GEP SOFTWARE, recently named a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay (S2P) Suites, encompasses GEP SMART, the world's best procurement software, GEP NEXXE, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

