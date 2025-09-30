Internexa Launches PoP at HostDime's Bogotá, Colombia Data Center

BOGOTÁ, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / HostDime, a global hyper-edge data center company, announced that InterNexa - one of the largest IP networks and fiber operators in Colombia - has deployed a Mega PoP inside HostDime's Tier IV certified data center in Bogotá, codenamed Nebula.

InterNexa operates a 32,000+ km fiber optic network throughout Colombia, and with its backbone now on-net, Nebula is established as a premier interconnectivity hub. The facility provides fiber carriers, cloud providers, content providers, AI workloads, ISPs, OTTs, peering exchanges, and enterprises with ultra-low latency, high-capacity access into the Colombian market. This positions Nebula as one of the most interconnected data centers in the country. Customers in Nebula can now seamlessly tap into InterNexa's network, while InterNexa's clients gain access to Nebula's next-generation Tier IV infrastructure to expand in Colombia.

This alliance also connects HostDime's 70,000-square-foot, purpose-built Tier IV hyper-edge data center directly to InterNexa's ecosystem of 16 facilities. By leveraging InterNexa's redundant ring topology and major peering points, HostDime clients in Nebula gain an advantage through direct connectivity into InterNexa's network for accelerated content and workload delivery.

"Having InterNexa on-net is a major milestone for HostDime Colombia and Colombia's digital infrastructure. When we set out to build Nebula, our vision was to create next-gen digital infrastructure that would foster partnerships like this - building an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders, from cloud and content providers to AI inferencing workloads and fiber carriers. I encourage everyone to visit Nebula and experience firsthand what a purpose-built, next-generation data center feels and looks like. You will leave inspired." - Manny Vivar, HostDime Founder and CEO

HostDime's Nebula Data Center, located in North Bogotá (Tocancipá), is one of the only Uptime Institute Tier IV certified facilities in Colombia, backed by a 100% uptime SLA. It features 6 MW of power capacity, rack densities up to 50 kW, and 10+ fiber carriers already on-net. The facility is sustainably designed, holding EDGE Building environmental certifications. Its carrier-neutral operation, combined with next-gen infrastructure capabilities, offers Nebula occupants an unmatched environment to thrive in the Colombian market.

Beyond the enterprise market, this network expansion also improves the digital experience for Colombian end users. With Nebula as a direct node on InterNexa's backbone, streaming services, cloud apps, and online platforms can deliver content closer to end users, enabling faster performance, smoother gaming, and more reliable access without international backhauling.

Colombia is rapidly establishing itself as a regional technology hub, with demand for reliable, low-latency infrastructure surging across financial services, government, energy, media, and AI applications. AI workloads specifically require high availability and ultra-fast inferencing at the edge, making Nebula's Tier IV infrastructure and direct fiber connectivity an advantage for enterprises building next-generation services. By serving as a strategic interconnection point within Bogotá's digital ecosystem, Nebula empowers enterprises to scale while contributing to the country's economic and technological growth.

This partnership reinforces HostDime's vision to design, build, and operate next-generation data centers in emerging and underserved markets, providing global clients with the edge infrastructure needed for growth, and positioning HostDime as a key driver of Colombia's digital future.

About HostDime

HostDime is a hyper-edge, global data center company operating purpose-built facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and its flagship facility in Orlando, Florida, USA, with owned networks in the UK and India. Our mission is to design, build, and operate next-gen data centers at the global edge. We offer colocation (suites, cages, racks), interconnection (cross-connects, peering, transit), Hardware-as-a-Service (bare metal servers, lease-to-own servers, hardware procurement), cloud infrastructure (private, hybrid, multi-cloud), and managed services (server management, remote/smart hands).

About InterNexa

We are InterNexa, wholesaler of connectivity, infrastructure and technology services in Latin America. With 25+ years of experience, we operate 32,000+ km of optical fiber and 40+ interconnected datacenters in Colombia and Peru. We are an ISA company, a multi-Latin company with 57 years connecting people and communities in 6 Latin American countries and part of the Ecopetrol Group. We provide specialized technological solutions for governments, ISPs, telecommunications operators, OTTs and the mining and energy sector. Through our network infrastructure, ecosystem of interconnected datacenters and managed security services, we maximize operational efficiency, accelerate digital growth and strengthen our clients' business continuity.

Contact Information

Jared Smith

Director of Marketing

jared.s@hostdime.com

386-341-0855





SOURCE: HostDime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/internexa-launches-pop-at-hostdimes-bogot%c3%a1-colombia-data-center-1079975