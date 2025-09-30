Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, partnered with The Magic Yarn Project, a 100% volunteer-powered nonprofit that provides handmade princess and superhero wigs for children with cancer. As part of its corporate social responsibility and community impact efforts, Cydcor team members prepared themed yarn wig kits and handcrafted greeting cards. This initiative reflects Cydcor's culture of "people helping people," which extends beyond business into the communities it serves.





The Magic Yarn Project: Creating Magic for Children Battling Cancer

Founded in 2015 by oncology nurse Holly Christensen, The Magic Yarn Project began after Christensen gifted a Rapunzel-inspired yarn wig to a young cancer patient. Since then, the non-profit organization has spurred over 300,000 hours of volunteering and delivered more than 70,000 wigs to young cancer fighters.

Cydcor's Culture of Giving Back

"Partnering with The Magic Yarn Project reminds us that small acts of kindness can create big moments of joy. I'm proud of how our team came together with creativity, compassion, and heart to support children and families facing cancer," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor.

In addition to preparing wig kits, Cydcor team members designed and decorated personalized cards to accompany each wig. Together, the wigs and cards represent more than creativity-they are heartfelt tokens of comfort and joy for children facing extraordinary challenges. The Magic Yarn Project, a 100% volunteer-powered nonprofit, donates more than 500 wigs each month. Cydcor is proud to support this mission through the compassion, creativity, and teamwork of its team members.

About Cydcor

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while harnessing technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California.

