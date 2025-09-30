Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.09.2025 17:57 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2025

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2025 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2025 
30-Sep-2025 / 16:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
30 September 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2025 
 
Managing Director's Statement 

"I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2025.  The Company has been an 
active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies. The Company also reviews opportunities to invest in 
other sectors, particularly technology, and generally seeks to invest in exciting companies where our valuation entry 
point reflects the early-stage nature of their business or sector which, although carrying higher risk, gives us 
exposure to considerable upside.  

We have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio during the year in difficult market conditions for 
small companies and are pleased with the Company performance. We also had a favourable cash position enabling us to 
take advantage of situations as they arose. 

The Company made a loss for the year of GBP173,615, and a profit of GBP46,984 in the prior year. The Company will not be 
paying a dividend for the foreseeable future (2024: GBPNil) as we seek to reinvest any sale proceeds from our investments 
into opportunities with the potential for significant capital growth. 

Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2025 were GBP108,360 (2024: GBP5,386). 

During the year we sold approximately 94% of our holding in Phoenix Digital Assets plc in a tender offer for the sum of 
 GBP235,125. 

We also sold our holding in Impact Oil & Gas Limited, to Africa Oil Corp, receiving the sum of GBP142,250, a 5.6X return 
on the Company's investment. 

Post year end we have been very active, taking interests in various companies including Wishbone Gold plc, The Smarter 
Web Company plc, Oregen Energy Corp (formerly Supernova Metals Corp.), Mendell Helium plc, First Development Resources 
plc, Hamak Gold Ltd, Astrid Intelligence plc (formerly CEL AI plc), B.Hodl plc, Prospectiva Resources Limited and 
Parent Capital Corp. 

We now hold interests in ordinary shares and/or convertible loans and/or warrants in the following entities: 

Astrid Intelligence plc (formerly CEL AI plc) 
 
B.HODL plc 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments 
 
Hamak Gold Ltd 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy plc 
 
Oregen Energy Corp (formerly Supernova Metals Corp) 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Parent Capital Corp. 
 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Prospectiva Resources Limited 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
TAP Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
T5 Oil & Gas Ltd 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 

We are seeing numerous exciting opportunities at present and look forward to keeping the market updated in the coming 
months." 

Gavin Burnell 
 
Managing Director 

For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED  31 MARCH 2025 
                                                  2025          2024 
 
                                                  GBP            GBP 
 
Continuing Operations                                                      

Revenue                                              -            - 

Operating expenses                                        (89,814)        (67,902) 
 
Other profit/(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss account   173,874         775 

Foreign exchange loss on financial assets                             -            - 
 
Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit 
                                               (257,678)        113,928 
and loss 

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT                                      (173,618)        46,801 

Finance income                                           3            183 

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX                                  (173,615)        46,984 

Income tax                                            -            - 

(LOSS)/PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX                                  (173,615)        46,984 
 
                                                         ----------           
                                                             ---------- 

Other Comprehensive Income 

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss                   -            - 

Fair value change in value on financial assets                                       -            -

Total Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (173,615) 46,984

---------- ----------

Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (0.10) 0.03

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (0.09) 0.02 

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 
 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED  31 MARCH 2025 
                                                      
 
            Issued capital  Share premium    Other reserves  Retained earnings   Total equity 
 
            GBP         GBP          GBP         GBP           GBP 
 
Balance at 1 April   173,602      1,174,631      115,600      (942,476)       521,357 
2024 
 
 
Loss for the year   -         -          -         (173,615)       (173,615) 
 
Share issues      15,000      45,000       -         -           60,000 

                      188,602        1,219,631              115,600         (1,116,091)             407,742 

            ----------    -------------    ----------    ----------       ---------- 
                                                      
 
           Issued capital    Share premium   Other reserves   Retained earnings  Total equity 
 
           GBP          GBP         GBP         GBP          GBP 
 
Balance at 1 April  173,602       1,174,631     115,600      (989,460)      474,373 
2023 
 
 
                                                   46,984 
Profit for the year -          -         -         46,984

173,602 (942,476)

1,174,631 115,600 521,357

---------- ------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- 

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
 
AS AT  31 MARCH 2025 
                                           2025       2024 
 
                                           GBP         GBP 
 
ASSETS                                                   

       CURRENT ASSETS                                        

        Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or      584,795      824,823 
          loss 
 
 
        Trade and other receivables                      26,703      117 
          
 
        Cash and cash equivalents                       108,360      5,386 

       TOTAL ASSETS                             719,858      830,326 
  
 
                                           ----------    ---------- 

EQUITY                                                   

       ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES                                  

        Issued share capital                         188,602      173,602 
          
 
        Share premium                            1,219,631     1,174,631 
          
 
        Reserves                               115,600      115,600 
          
 
        Retained loss                            (1,116,091)    (942,476) 

        TOTAL EQUITY                            407,742      512,357 

CURRENT LIABILITIES                                             

       Trade and other payables                        312,116      308,969 

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES                            719,858      830,326 
 
                                           ----------    ---------- 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 
 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED  31 MARCH 2025 
                                            2025       2024 
 
                                            GBP        GBP 
 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                                    

        Total operating (loss)/profit                     (173,618)    46,801 

       ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE TO PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS                      

        Finance income                            3        183 

       ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS             (173,615)    46,984 

       INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL                                  

        (Profit)/loss on disposal of financial assets held through 
                                         (173,874)    (775) 
          
        profit and loss 
 
        Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit and loss  257,678     (113,928) 
          
 
        (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables          (26,583)     489 
          
 
        Increase in trade and other payables                 3,145      31,244 

       INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN WORKING CAPITAL                 60,366      (82,970) 

       CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                  (113,249)    (35,986) 
  
 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                                    

        Purchases of financial assets through profit and loss         (246,950)    (172,024) 
          
 
        Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and loss  403,173     191,486 

       NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                156,223     19,444 

       CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                             
  
 
           Shares issued                            60,000      - 

       NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                60,000      - 

       NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS          102,974     (16,542) 

        Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 April                5,386      21,928 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 MARCH                       108,360     5,386 
 
                                            ----------    --------- 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
                      
 
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 
 
AS AT  31 MARCH 2025

1. AUTHORISATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS'S

The company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the United Kingdom and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The principal accounting policies adopted by the company are set out in note 2.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal Accounting Policies Applied in the preparation of these Financial Statements are set our below. These Policies have been applied consistently to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

Basis of preparation of Financial Statements

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the United Kingdom (IFRS as adopted by the UK), IFRIC interpretations (IFRSIC) and those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The Financial Statements have also been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss account.

The preparation of the Financial Statements in conformity with IFRSs required the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Company's Accounting Policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the Financial Statements, are disclosed later in these accounting policies.

The Financial Statements are presented in sterling (GBP) which is the functional currency of the Company, rounded to the nearest pound on an annual basis and management confirm that they give a fair presentation of the Company.

New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Company

The following relevant IFRS or IFRIC interpretations were effective for the first time for the financial year beginning 1 April 2024. Their adoption has not had any material impact on the disclosures or on the amounts reported in these financial statements:

