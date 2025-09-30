DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2025

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2025 30-Sep-2025 / 16:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 September 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2025 Managing Director's Statement "I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2025. The Company has been an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies. The Company also reviews opportunities to invest in other sectors, particularly technology, and generally seeks to invest in exciting companies where our valuation entry point reflects the early-stage nature of their business or sector which, although carrying higher risk, gives us exposure to considerable upside. We have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio during the year in difficult market conditions for small companies and are pleased with the Company performance. We also had a favourable cash position enabling us to take advantage of situations as they arose. The Company made a loss for the year of GBP173,615, and a profit of GBP46,984 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend for the foreseeable future (2024: GBPNil) as we seek to reinvest any sale proceeds from our investments into opportunities with the potential for significant capital growth. Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2025 were GBP108,360 (2024: GBP5,386). During the year we sold approximately 94% of our holding in Phoenix Digital Assets plc in a tender offer for the sum of GBP235,125. We also sold our holding in Impact Oil & Gas Limited, to Africa Oil Corp, receiving the sum of GBP142,250, a 5.6X return on the Company's investment. Post year end we have been very active, taking interests in various companies including Wishbone Gold plc, The Smarter Web Company plc, Oregen Energy Corp (formerly Supernova Metals Corp.), Mendell Helium plc, First Development Resources plc, Hamak Gold Ltd, Astrid Intelligence plc (formerly CEL AI plc), B.Hodl plc, Prospectiva Resources Limited and Parent Capital Corp. We now hold interests in ordinary shares and/or convertible loans and/or warrants in the following entities: Astrid Intelligence plc (formerly CEL AI plc) B.HODL plc Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Hamak Gold Ltd Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited Orcadian Energy plc Oregen Energy Corp (formerly Supernova Metals Corp) Oscillate plc Parent Capital Corp. Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Prospectiva Resources Limited Rift Resources Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc TAP Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc T5 Oil & Gas Ltd Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited We are seeing numerous exciting opportunities at present and look forward to keeping the market updated in the coming months." Gavin Burnell Managing Director For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2025 2025 2024 GBP GBP Continuing Operations Revenue - - Operating expenses (89,814) (67,902) Other profit/(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss account 173,874 775 Foreign exchange loss on financial assets - - Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit (257,678) 113,928 and loss OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (173,618) 46,801 Finance income 3 183 (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX (173,615) 46,984 Income tax - - (LOSS)/PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX (173,615) 46,984 ---------- ---------- Other Comprehensive Income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - - Fair value change in value on financial assets - -

Total Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (173,615) 46,984

---------- ----------

Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (0.10) 0.03

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (0.09) 0.02

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2025 Issued capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 April 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (942,476) 521,357 2024 Loss for the year - - - (173,615) (173,615) Share issues 15,000 45,000 - - 60,000 188,602 1,219,631 115,600 (1,116,091) 407,742 ---------- ------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Issued capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 April 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (989,460) 474,373 2023 46,984 Profit for the year - - - 46,984

173,602 (942,476)

1,174,631 115,600 521,357

---------- ------------- ---------- ---------- ----------

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2025 2025 2024 GBP GBP ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or 584,795 824,823 loss Trade and other receivables 26,703 117 Cash and cash equivalents 108,360 5,386 TOTAL ASSETS 719,858 830,326 ---------- ---------- EQUITY ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES Issued share capital 188,602 173,602 Share premium 1,219,631 1,174,631 Reserves 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (1,116,091) (942,476) TOTAL EQUITY 407,742 512,357 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 312,116 308,969 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 719,858 830,326 ---------- ---------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2025 2025 2024 GBP GBP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Total operating (loss)/profit (173,618) 46,801 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE TO PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS Finance income 3 183 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (173,615) 46,984 INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL (Profit)/loss on disposal of financial assets held through (173,874) (775) profit and loss Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit and loss 257,678 (113,928) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (26,583) 489 Increase in trade and other payables 3,145 31,244 INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN WORKING CAPITAL 60,366 (82,970) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (113,249) (35,986) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of financial assets through profit and loss (246,950) (172,024) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and loss 403,173 191,486 NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 156,223 19,444 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Shares issued 60,000 - NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 60,000 - NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 102,974 (16,542) Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 April 5,386 21,928 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 MARCH 108,360 5,386 ---------- --------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2025

1. AUTHORISATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS'S

The company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the United Kingdom and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The principal accounting policies adopted by the company are set out in note 2.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal Accounting Policies Applied in the preparation of these Financial Statements are set our below. These Policies have been applied consistently to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

Basis of preparation of Financial Statements

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the United Kingdom (IFRS as adopted by the UK), IFRIC interpretations (IFRSIC) and those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The Financial Statements have also been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss account.

The preparation of the Financial Statements in conformity with IFRSs required the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Company's Accounting Policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the Financial Statements, are disclosed later in these accounting policies.

The Financial Statements are presented in sterling (GBP) which is the functional currency of the Company, rounded to the nearest pound on an annual basis and management confirm that they give a fair presentation of the Company.

New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Company

The following relevant IFRS or IFRIC interpretations were effective for the first time for the financial year beginning 1 April 2024. Their adoption has not had any material impact on the disclosures or on the amounts reported in these financial statements:

