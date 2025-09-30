Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
WKN: A0DN9X | ISIN: FO000A0DN9X4
Frankfurt
30.09.25 | 08:03
0,283 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 17:18 Uhr
Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Atlantic Petroleum - Update on Debt

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-09-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) provides update on debt situation.

Referring to the agreement reached with creditors 4th April 2025 and the update given in the Q2 account release 29th August 2025, P/F Atlantic Petroleum provides an update on the debt solution agreements. The work on the relevant agreements has been progressing over the year but finalization is still pending. The Board expects to complete and sign the agreements this calendar year.

The Group's ability to continue as a going concern remains dependent on the successful completion of the restructuring and the cash flows generated from its interest in the Orlando field

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 9/2025

Issued: 30-09-2025

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
