Topcon Positioning Systems today announced the creation of a dedicated business structure focused on delivering high-precision technology, software, and services for geomatics. The new organization consolidates and expands Topcon's portfolio of surveying, geospatial, and GIS solutions, while opening new pathways into emerging markets. The specialized division is an addition to the company structure, which includes established divisions dedicated to construction and agriculture.

"Geomatics is entering a new era," said Ivan Di Federico, president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems. "It is no longer only about collecting points and producing maps. Today, it is about capturing massive amounts of geospatial data, connecting multiple data streams, and delivering insight with the speed and simplicity our customers demand. Topcon's role is to reduce the gap between field capture and business decisions. By elevating geomatics into its own global business group, we are signaling that this discipline is vital not just for traditional professionals, but for every sector where spatial intelligence drives efficiency and growth."

Neil Vancans, an experienced leader in the surveying and geospatial industries, has joined the company as the head of its new Geomatics Sales Unit. He brings decades of experience in senior leadership roles at companies including Leica Geosystems, Thales Navigation, Septentrio, and Altus Positioning Systems.

"Topcon has the precision technology, the global resources, and the vision to reshape what users can expect from geomatics," Vancans said. "The demand for accurate, reliable positioning is expanding rapidly, and our goal is to turn raw data into usable, actionable intelligence. That means creating value for customers, empowering dealers and partners, and ensuring that geomatics solutions accelerate digital transformation."

Topcon geomatics solutions including the expanding Capture Reality portfolio will be showcased at INTERGEO 2025, the trade fair for geodesy, geoinformation and land management, in Germany, October 7-9. For information, visit topconpositioning.com/campaigns/intergeo-2025. For more on Topcon and its focus on precision, watch the video, "Since Precision Exists," at vimeo.com/topcon/spe-en.

