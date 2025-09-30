Glidewell: Simply Natural Digital Dentures Now Have Lower Prices

Dentists can save big when they prescribe digital dentures at Glidewell

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Glidewell, widely recognized as the world's largest and most innovative dental laboratory, has made it easier and more affordable than ever for dental clinicians to prescribe digital dentures. Savings can add up to $98 per case and cover the full line of digital removables, including Simply Natural Digital Dentures, Simply Natural Immediate Digital Dentures, Simply Natural Reference Digital Dentures, and Simply Natural Duplicate Digital Dentures.

Simply Natural Digital Dentures

Simply Natural Digital dentures logo and signature product image

"As costs continue to rise in the dental industry, Glidewell is proud to be reducing prices on our Simply Natural Digital Dentures," said David Morales, the senior director of dental production for removables at Glidewell. These reduced prices can be attributed to the lab's ongoing investment in technology, improved manufacturing efficiencies, and unprecedented economies of scale - fueled by a rigorous dedication to continuous improvement.

In addition to lower prices, digital dentures at Glidewell offer a wide range of benefits to match the demands of dentists' digital workflows and patients' high expectations:

High-impact resin for durability - Resists fracture and everyday wear, giving edentulous patients confidence that their denture will last longer under normal function.

Digitally designed with records stored for 5 years - Enables easy remakes or upgrades without starting over, minimizing disruption for patients if a replacement is needed.

3D-printed base and teeth - Precision-manufactured for consistent fit and esthetics, reassuring clinicians that the materials are strong, biocompatible, and backed by rigorous quality control.

Streamlined workflows that cut chair time - Digital processes reduce adjustment visits and accelerate turnaround, freeing up dentists' schedules for more productive procedures.

Enhanced patient satisfaction - Familiar esthetics, fewer visits, and stronger dentures improve outcomes for patients who value convenience and reliability.

No-Fault Remake Guarantee - Protects dental practices from costly remakes, ensuring peace of mind if a case doesn't meet expectations, without extra lab fees.

Backed by Glidewell's expertise - One of the nation's largest digital denture producers, Glidewell designs and manufactures everything in-house in Irvine, California.

"The new pricing for Simply Natural Digital Dentures makes it easier than ever for practices to stay competitive while giving patients access to lifelike, comfortable prosthetics," said Dzevad Ceranic, the executive vice president of lab operations at Glidewell. "By pairing advanced digital technology with unprecedented value, we're raising the standard of care and expanding who can benefit from premium dentures."

To learn more about digital dentures, protocols, or pricing, visit glidewell.com/digital-denture-workflows.

