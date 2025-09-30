Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 19:32
437,80 Euro
-0,25 % -1,10
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
437,85438,0519:33
437,85438,0519:33
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REGENESYS LLC: Meet the CEO Who Turns LinkedIn Nobodies Into Industry Icons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / LinkedIn has become the battleground for B2B lead generation and brand awareness. Yet, as the platform grows more crowded, the challenge of breaking through the noise has become nearly insurmountable for most. Enter Evan Chi, CEO of Regenesys.io, a company built on the promise of guaranteed LinkedIn growth hacking and viral LinkedIn marketing.

Evan isn't just another founder with a vision-he's the architect of a process that transforms LinkedIn newcomers into industry icons. Under his leadership, Regenesys.io has helped clients explode from anonymity to influence, leveraging proprietary LinkedIn automation tools, data-driven LinkedIn influencer strategy, and a relentless focus on organic LinkedIn reach.

"I started Regenesys because I saw even the most compelling LinkedIn content getting buried," Evan says. "Everyone's fighting for attention, but almost nobody knows how to get it. We do."

Regenesys.io's story is rooted in Evan's own journey. After launching a retail brand in 2008 using nothing but guerilla marketing and creative buzz tactics, he spent a decade mastering the art of brand awareness. His experience running email campaigns for Capital One and REI taught him that virality isn't luck-it's engineered. That's the philosophy behind Regenesys.io's approach to LinkedIn growth hacking and social media outreach automation.

What sets Regenesys.io apart in a crowded field?

  • Viral LinkedIn marketing with trackable results. One client's post hit 48 million impressions; another gained 30,000 followers in 13 days.

  • Guaranteed LinkedIn growth service-not empty promises, but measurable brand awareness on LinkedIn with every campaign.

Regenesys.io's upcoming multi-channel social media scheduler will soon allow clients to orchestrate their messaging across 13 platforms, extending their organic LinkedIn reach and influence even further.

The company's philosophy is simple: Every brand, no matter how small, deserves the chance to become an industry icon. Evan's personal motto-never give up, always move forward-echoes in every campaign.

LinkedIn is no longer just a resume repository; it's the new frontier for B2B influence. Brands ready to move from obscurity to omnipresence now have a partner who can make that leap possible.

Contact Information

Jack Smith
Marketing Director
jack@trustpointxposure.com
442-220-3131

.

SOURCE: REGENESYS LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meet-the-ceo-who-turns-linkedin-nobodies-into-industry-icons-1078989

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.