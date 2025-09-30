MazeBolt Releases Landmark Survey: The State of DDoS Defenses

Report reveals a serious gap between rising investment in DDoS protection and actual resilience to DDoS attacks

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, today announced the results of a new survey commissioned by MazeBolt, The State of DDoS Defenses, which revealed a serious gap between rising investment in DDoS protection and actual resilience to DDoS attacks. This survey - conducted with 300 CISOs and senior security leaders in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) - is the first of its kind. The results highlight how enterprises continue to suffer from damaging DDoS downtime despite increase spend in DDoS solutions. The survey clearly underscores that DDoS protection alone - even coupled with red team testing or penetration testing - is not having an impact on how CISOs perceive the threat.

The State of DDoS Defenses Survey

Key findings include

Nearly all reported damaging DDoS attacks in the past 12 months, yet 86% test once a year or less

42% disclosed having severe or extensive DDoS damage

63% say their DDoS protections are mostly automated - yet 99% still rely on manual intervention

83% say that they are testing <100 attack simulations - leaving thousands of potential entry points exposed

Although only 9% are familiar with continuous, nondisruptive testing, 97% see value in this approach

The report also found that the enterprises faced an average of 3.85 damaging DDoS incidents in the last 12 months. While all organizations surveyed recognize DDoS testing as essential, traditional methods require disruptive maintenance windows, leading to infrequent and incomplete testing. As a result, DDoS vulnerabilities remain undetected for long periods, leaving enterprises exposed to DDoS risk despite heavy investments.

"Enterprises are spending millions on DDoS protections. They have made a financial decision to have the best protection in place, yet our survey shows that they are still not getting what they need - true DDoS resilience free of damaging attacks," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt. "Security leaders understand the importance of DDoS testing, but due to its disruptive nature, almost no resilience improvement can be made to deployed, automated DDoS defenses. We're at a tipping point, where any enterprise investing in top-tier DDoS capabilities can adopt continuous DDoS testing to push their existing automated resilience from ~70% to >99% for a small, incremental cost. Continuous testing will quickly become commonplace for organizations seeking the best DDoS security capability."

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity for global enterprises by validating their DDoS defenses - without the need for maintenance windows. RADAR by MazeBolt core patented technology continuously runs thousands of nondisruptive simulations, allowing organizations to identify and remediate critical vulnerabilities in their DDoS defenses and configurations, This results in measurable reduction in DDoS risk and stronger regulatory compliance - while preventing the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by DDoS attacks.

