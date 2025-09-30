Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited: Eternal Beauty Holdings Unveils 2025 China Perfume & Fragrance White Paper at the 41st TFWA World Exhibition & Conference

CANNES, France, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited ("Eternal Group"), a leading player in China's beauty and fragrance industry, made a notable appearance at the 41st TFWA World Exhibition & Conference with the unveiling of the 2025 China Perfume & Fragrance White Paper. Under the theme "Unlocking the Scent of China's Future", this debut introduces the landmark report to the international stage and celebrates Eternal Group's growing influence in bridging global brands with China's thriving fragrance market.

"It's a pleasure to welcome you today as we explore one of the world's most dynamic and influential markets-China." statedWendy Lau, Chairman of International Fragrance Association and Executive Director of Eternal Group. "The growth here isn't just rapid-it's revolutionary. And in the midst of this change, Eternal has built more than a business: we've built a bridge. A bridge between global brands and Chinese consumers. A bridge between tradition and innovation. A bridge between ambition and execution."

Decoding China's "Scent Economy": New Pathways for Growth

Amid global market fluctuations, China's fragrance market stands out as a global growth engine and local resilience benchmark. It consistently outpaced other beauty categories in growth, demonstrating market stability. Male consumers and Gen Z from lower-tier cities are gradually unlocking their consumption potential, injecting fresh momentum into the market.

Notably, value-resonant consumption has become a key growth driver, as the market has entered an era of "emotion-driven pricing", with fragrances serving as tools for self-expression, emotional regulation, and temporary escape. Over 40% of consumers choose scents based on occasions or emotions to relax their minds and bodies, highlighting its role in emotional wellness. Meanwhile, rising fragrance sophistication among Chinese consumers is propelling the category into a new stage of growth. According to the White Paper, 81.1% of consumers now incorporate fragrances into daily routines, and 86.1% extend their personal perfume preferences to their living spaces.

The White Paper also reveals that in-store olfactory experiences rank as the top purchase consideration. Initiatives like the Nose Idea x TNT Space - a designer toy brand that integrates original IP creation, and the Perfume Box olfactory space showcase how Eternal successfully helps international brands combine cultural relevance with experiential retail to boost consumer engagement.

Building on these trends, Chinese market boasts immense potential, creating strategic opportunities for international brands to engage consumers through cultural storytelling and hyper-localized experiences.

Navigating the Chinese Market: Strategies for International Brand Success

At the panel discussion, industry experts, including Chole Lam, CEO of Eternal Group, Patrizio Stella, CEO of Give Back Beauty Group, Alberto Morillas, Master Perfumer of DSM-Firmenich and Jose Santiago Moreno Wolters, Global Director of Consumer Intelligence for Fine Fragrance at the SCENT SSU of DSM-Firmenich emphasized the critical importance of localization for global brands to meet Chinese consumers' diverse demands.

Beyond brand adaptation, Dorothy Liu, VP/Deputy General Manager of the Product Merchant Department at China Duty Free Group Co., LTD, alongside Eternal Group executives highlighted that successful entry into China's fragrance market requires regulatory compliance. Duty-free channels like CDFG offer premium access, while Eternal provides an integrated operational ecosystem to de-risk market entry.

Moving forward, Eternal Group will continue to serve as a strategic bridge, leveraging over four decades of expertise and insights captured in its White Paper to guide international brands toward sustainable growth in Chinese market and support the long-term vitality and prosperity of the industry as whole.

About Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in terms of retail sales in 2023. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 10 June 2025, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 72 external brands, including but not limited to Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong and/or Macau.

The above press release was written and issued by Eternal Group.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eternal-beauty-holdings-unveils-2025-china-perfume--fragrance-white-paper-at-the-41st-tfwa-world-exhibition--conference-302570775.html