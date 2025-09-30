Texas Coastal Energy Corporation (WTXR): West Texas Resources Reports Successful Compliance Test; Highlights High-Value Condensate and Targets Initial Set of Ten Similar Wells

BRENHAM, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Texas Resources, Inc. (OTC: WTXR) ("WTXR" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Texas Coastal Energy Corp. ("TCEC"), today announced successful results from a recent Railroad Commission compliance test on one of its natural gas wells, confirming readiness to return the well to production. Surface measurements indicated approximately 4,000 pounds per square inch (PSI) of gas pressure at the wellhead ("Christmas tree"), supporting near-term tie-in for sales.

Based on conservative operating assumptions of only 10-15% of the well's maximum capacity, management estimates the well can generate roughly $2,000 per day in natural gas sales. That equates to approximately $60,000 per month, or about $720,000 on an annualized basis for this single well, before royalties, taxes, and operating expenses.

In addition to gas, the well produces a light hydrocarbon condensate with an API gravity near 60, a premium, high-value stream commonly used as a high-octane blending component. Field samples from the compliance test indicate an exceptionally clear, marketable condensate, underscoring the quality of the Company's reservoir and liquids profile.

Management further notes that this well is one of at least ten similar gas-condensate wells in WTXR's current inventory that require only compliance work before restart. On a comparable, conservative basis, each of those wells is expected to have the potential to contribute approximately at least $2,000 per day in gross gas sales once online-implying an aggregate run-rate on the order of $20,000 per day (about $600,000 per month, or roughly $7.2 million per year) from the initial ten-well cohort, prior to royalties, taxes, and operating expenses. Actual performance will be confirmed as each well completes its compliance process and is brought back onstream.

"This is an early but important validation of the cash-flow engine we are rebuilding at WTXR," said Donald H. Goree, Chairman & CEO of TCEC. "A single well, operated conservatively, can translate into approximately $720,000 annualized gross revenue potential. Replicated across the initial set of ten similar wells, the numbers become meaningful very quickly. And that is before we even address the balance of our portfolio-more than fifty additional wells at various stages of evaluation and planning."

Today's update complements the Company's broader program to return legacy wells to production through targeted, low-cost compliance and workover activities, while it advances longer-dated development opportunities across its Texas asset base.

About Texas Coastal Energy Corp.

Texas Coastal Energy Corp. (TCEC), through its subsidiary West Texas Resources, Inc. (OTC: WTXR), is a Texas-based oil and gas company focused on revitalizing legacy fields and unlocking value through modern operations, disciplined capital programs, and strategic acquisitions. The Company currently controls 59 oil and gas wells with associated production infrastructure. TCEC's strategy combines near-term reactivation of existing wells, high-return workovers, and development of proven reserves. In parallel, TCEC is advancing flare-gas-to-power initiatives for prospective Bitcoin mining deployment to diversify cash flows and strengthen the balance sheet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected production, revenues, margins, development plans, timing, and strategic initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including commodity price volatility; operational, regulatory, and environmental risks; well performance variability; access to capital; and other factors described in the Company's filings and public disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE Texas Coastal Energy Corporation (WTXR)