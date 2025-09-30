Hippo Holdings Inc.: Hippo Appoints Proven Data & AI Expert Robin Gordon as Chief Data Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo (NYSE: HIPO) today announced the appointment of Robin Gordon as Chief Data Officer. In this role, Ms. Gordon will spearhead the strategic growth and evolution of Hippo's Data & Analytics function, advancing the use of predictive modeling, machine learning, and AI to enhance Hippo's risk management capabilities and unlock new opportunities for sustainable and diversified growth.

"Robin Gordon's appointment underscores Hippo's position as a technology-driven insurer, leveraging advanced data and analytics to build a diversified portfolio of insurance risk," said Rick McCathron, President and CEO of Hippo. "Robin is a proven leader who has successfully guided some of the world's largest financial institutions through digital transformation, applying data and AI to deliver meaningful results. Her expertise will be instrumental as we sharpen risk management, expand and diversify our portfolio, and deliver superior customer experiences-positioning Hippo for sustainable, long-term success."

Ms. Gordon has spent the past decade in executive roles as Chief Data Officer and Chief Technology Officer, driving growth, digital transformation, and AI adoption at global companies including Blackstone, KPMG, and CoreLogic. This includes having served as Global Chief Data & Analytics Officer at MetLife, where she launched the company's first enterprise data strategy to support $65 billion in revenue across 60 countries, with a focus on enabling automation and insights across core insurance processes. An advocate for innovation and diversity in technology, Gordon holds an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in Commerce, Economics, and Information Systems from the University of South Africa.

"I'm excited to join Hippo at such a pivotal moment," said Robin Gordon. "Hippo's technology-driven platform and diversified portfolio provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to advance innovation, strengthen risk management, and deliver lasting value for customers and stakeholders."

Ms. Gordon will report directly to Hippo President and CEO, Rick McCathron. Her appointment highlights Hippo's ability to leverage its data and technology capabilities as a driver of disciplined growth, stronger risk management, and differentiated customer experiences.

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-enabled insurance group that uses its hybrid fronting platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

Contacts

Press:

Mark Olson

[email protected]

Investors:

Charles Sebaski

[email protected]

SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.