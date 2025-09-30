Procare Solutions Appoints Sam Loveland as Chief Customer Officer

Loveland to Lead Customer Success and Value Initiatives

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software, announced the appointment of Sam Loveland as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Loveland will be responsible for advancing the customer experience and enabling early childhood education providers to maximize the benefits of Procare.

Loveland brings extensive experience in building world-class customer organizations at leading software-as-a-service companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Customer Officer at Salesloft, where she oversaw customer success and renewals, professional services, alliances, support and training. Before Salesloft, she led ServiceNow's Customer Success organization, managing a 500-member global team focused on driving product adoption and customer value.

"Procare stands at the heart of the child care ecosystem, reshaping how centers operate and thrive. I'm excited to help our customers fully harness the power of Procare to help them achieve maximum value while delivering an outstanding customer experience."

Throughout her career, Loveland has held leadership positions at market-leading companies including Salesforce, Yammer (Microsoft) and FinancialForce, where she managed critical functions such as professional services, customer success, renewals, support and training. She also spent more than eight years at Deloitte Consulting, specializing in customer relationship management strategy and processes. Her career began as a software developer for large, global financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam as our Chief Customer Officer," said Joe Gomes, CEO of Procare Solutions. "Her customer-focused mindset aligns with our commitment to deliver solutions that strengthen connections between center directors, staff and families. With her proven expertise in building customer success programs, Sam will play a key role in supporting our expanding community of early childhood educators across the nation."

Loveland's appointment comes as Procare Solutions continues to grow its presence in the child care industry by helping child care leaders streamline operations, enhance family communication and maintain regulatory compliance.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in quantitative economics from the University of California San Diego and an MBA from Columbia University.

About Procare Solutions

For over 30 years, Procare Solutions has been dedicated to empowering early childhood educators by providing products and services that enable them to focus on the care, safety and education of children.

We recognize the responsibility that comes with nurturing and educating children, which is why our child care management solutions are designed to automate business processes, help ensure safety and compliance, communicate with families and provide educational resources and training to help teachers and children thrive.

Over 40,000 satisfied customers have chosen Procare Solutions as their trusted partner in providing exceptional care for young minds.

Procare Solutions is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. For more information, please visit ProcareSolutions.com.

SOURCE Procare Solutions