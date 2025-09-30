Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
WKN: A41A1A | ISIN: US9129321009 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XC0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 15:36 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Uniti Group Inc.: Telecom Veteran David Oliveira Joins Kinetic as Chief Revenue Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leader in residential and business fiber internet, announced today that David Oliveira joined the company as its executive vice president and chief revenue officer, overseeing all Sales, Product, and Go-to-Market (GTM) Operations across the Kinetic Consumer and Business segments.

"We're building a fiber operation that sets new standards of service and performance-and that demands leaders who can move fast, align teams and turn strategy into quality execution. David is the perfect leader for this moment," said John Harrobin, president of Kinetic. "I'm thrilled David is joining our Kinetic team, and I know he'll help accelerate our momentum and win in the communities we serve."

Oliveira brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale sales and product teams in telecom and broadband. He recently served as senior vice president and head of Consumer Sales and Product at Frontier Communications and, prior to Frontier, led sales operations for Verizon's New York City market.

"I'm excited to be part of this insurgent team; ready to wake up every day obsessed with serving our customers," said Oliveira. "Our job is to make connectivity simple, reliable, and fast-removing friction, showing up when it matters, and earning trust one install, one call, one neighborhood at a time. As we expand our fiber service area to 3.5 million homes over the coming years, we'll always listen first, remove any friction our customers feel, and earn their trust one experience at a time."

About Kinetic:
Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

About Uniti:
Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:
David Faggard
Senior Director, Marketing
windstream.kineticpr@windstram.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


