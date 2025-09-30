Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 16:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferrari N.V.: Ferrari Renews The Partnership With Ceva Logistics

Maranello (Italy) September 30, 2025 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announces the renewal of multi-year partnership between Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, and CEVA Logistics (CEVA France SASU), a world leader in 3rd party logistics.

Under the terms of the agreement - signed today and taking effect on January 1, 2026 - CEVA Logistics will continue to support Ferrari's racing and logistic activities.

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
