Eco Bright Future, Inc.: Universal Token Lists on OTCQB, Announces Strategic Shift to Institutional Tokenization and Stablecoin Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Token (formerly EcoBrightFuture Inc.) (OTCQB: EBFI) (Company) announces that it has been officially listed on the OTCQB Venture Market , marking an important milestone in the Company's transformation into a global infrastructure provider for asset tokenization and stablecoin issuance.

Following its recent rebrand, Universal T oken is shifting its focus toward delivering institutional-grade tokenization services and stablecoin-as-a-service solutions for banks and financial institutions worldwide. The first platform for the tokenization of gold and multi-currency stablecoins is scheduled for launch in the United Arab Emirates through the Company's regional subsidiary.

As part of this launch, Universal Token will introduce a digital gold offering tailored for clients across the Middle East, enabling both institutional and retail users to access gold-backed tokens directly through compliant channels. This initiative positions gold not only as a store of value but also as a liquid, transferable asset fully integrated into cross-border financial flows.

"Universal Token is building the next financial layer, where traditional institutions and digital assets converge securely, transparently, and profitably," said Alexander Borodich, Chairman of the Board and Founder of Universa Blockchain . "Our mission is to provide regulators and financial partners with trusted tokenization infrastructure that unlocks liquidity and lowers barriers for cross-border finance."

The OTCQB listing reinforces Universal Token's commitment to transparency and global investor access. According to industry analysts, the global tokenization market is projected to exceed $16 trillion by 2030, with gold and stablecoins playing a central role in institutional adoption. Universal Token's white-label platform enables banks and financial organizations to issue their own compliant digital assets, including gold-backed tokens and currency-linked stablecoins, without the need to develop proprietary blockchain systems.

Past Partnerships & Milestones



Universal Token (formerly EcoBrightFuture, Inc.) ticker - OTCQB: EBFI, has built a strong foundation through a series of strategic partnerships and initiatives, including:

- Aurora Group (Papua) - strategic gold streaming and tokenization agreement to secure supply channels.

- Goldex partnership - collaboration with Goldex, a global digital gold trading platform, to expand access to tokenized gold for institutional and retail markets

- EcoBrightFuture Rebrand to Universal Token - signaling the company's commitment to becoming a global leader in tokenization and digital banking.

These achievements demonstrate Universal Token's ability to execute complex cross-border projects and lay the groundwork for its institutional tokenization platform.

Technological Advantages



Universal Token's infrastructure is powered by Universa Blockchain, designed for institutional trust and regulatory compliance. The platform supports over 25,000 transactions per second with near-zero transaction costs, offering scalability for global financial markets. All transactions are encrypted yet verifiable - providing a unique blend of privacy and transparency. With its RegTech by design approach, Universa Blockchain allows financial institutions to integrate digital assets seamlessly while meeting international compliance requirements.

About Universal Token (OTCQB: EBFI)



Universal Token (formerly EcoBrightFuture Inc.) (OTCQB: EBFI) is a global fintech company providing compliant infrastructure for tokenization and stablecoin issuance. With operations across multiple jurisdictions, Universal Token empowers banks, regulators, and institutions to integrate digital assets into their financial systems safely - www.universaltoken.com .

