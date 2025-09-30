Euroapi: Change in Board's Composition

Press Release





Paris - September 30, 2025 - EUROAPI today announces that, in line with best governance's practices, and following his appointment as Recipharm's Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1st, 2025, Rodolfo J. Savitzky will step down from his role as EUROAPI's Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective December 31, 2025.

The search for a new Independent Director has been initiated, and Rodolfo J. Savitzky's successor is expected to be appointed before the end of the year.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Rodolfo for his valuable contributions to the work of the Board and the Audit Committee throughout his tenure as Director. His experience and knowledge of the CDMO industry have been instrumental in supporting the Board, and EUROAPI's management during the past 3 years," said Emmanuel Blin, EUROAPI's Chairman.

"It has been an honor to serve as EUROAPI's Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and to contribute to its transformation journey," said Rodolfo J. Savitzky. "As I step down from this role, I do so with full confidence in the successful execution of the Focus-27 plan and in EUROAPI's right to win as a leading player in the API industry."

Financial agenda (all dates to be confirmed)

3 March 2026: FY 2025 Results

27 May 2026: 2026 AGM

28 July 2026: H1 2026 results





About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,270 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and five manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

