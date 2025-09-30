Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 18:26 Uhr
Firefly Systems Inc.: Firefly Launches in Mexico, Pioneering the Future of Out-of-Home Across Latin America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Firefly, global leader in mobility media, is proud to announce its expansion into Latin America with the official launch of operations in Mexico. This milestone marks Firefly's entry into one of the region's most influential and dynamic markets, further extending the company's global footprint.

This strategic move builds on Firefly's growing international presence, with operations now spanning the US, UK, Canada, Spain, and the UAE. Pioneering out-of-home media through digital tops, car wraps, experiential solutions, and smart urban visibility, Firefly brings its proven model of audience engagement to Mexico's bustling urban centers.

With operations now live in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, Firefly is positioned at the heart of the nation's cultural and economic activity, unlocking new ways for brands to connect with audiences in high-traffic, high-impact environments.

Driven by Client Demand, Powered by Culture
Mexico is among the fastest-growing OOH markets in the region, with advertisers increasingly seeking data-driven, street-level solutions that move with audiences. Firefly's launch responds to strong demand from global and regional brands looking to engage consumers in high-traffic environments with more precision and relevance than traditional billboards can offer.

A New Era of Street-Level Media in Mexico
"Mexico pulses with creativity and connection, and we're excited to be part of that rhythm," said Mustafa Cicek, Chief Executive Officer at Firefly. "Our goal is to help brands show up in the heart of Mexico's biggest cities, when and where it matters most, with street-level media that moves with the audience and reaches where static billboards can't."

Firefly's expansion into Mexico signals a powerful step in reimagining out-of-home media, on a global scale, and at street level.

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in moving out-of-home (OOH) advertising, with a network of more than 60,000 screens across all major U.S. markets and operations in 7 countries, delivering over 6 billion impressions each month. Firefly transforms traditional static environments into dynamic engagement platforms through car top displays and branded wraps on taxi and rideshare vehicles, along with experiential activations. Leveraging its digital car top network and moving fleet, Firefly provides geo-targeted reach and contextual targeting, enabling brands to deliver relevant messages in real time.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (Chairman), Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and Istanbul. (fireflyon.com)

For media inquiries, contact:

Ece Daviso
ece.daviso@fireflyon.com

SOURCE: Firefly Systems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/firefly-launches-in-mexico-pioneering-the-future-of-out-of-home-1079993

