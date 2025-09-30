CSRHub: Move the Needle on ESG Performance With Lever

Collaboration aims to equip consultants and mission-driven organizations with deeper ESG insights and benchmarking capabilities

Archimedes said, "Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world." At CSRHub, our new ESG Lever tool helps the 60,000 entities we track build a better, more sustainable world.

Too Much Data, Not Enough Clarity

For 16 years, CSRHub has delivered consensus ESG ratings across 12 sustainability topics. Our users rely on this data to benchmark against peers. But with so many sources, one problem remained: too much information, not enough signal and direction.

From Data Overload to Clear Priorities

The ESG Lever transforms the noise into focus. Each company gets a quadrant chart showing their data source stakeholders with:

High Influence + Below Average Ratings ? Priority Fix

High Influence + Above Average Ratings ? Key Advocates

Low Influence + Below Average Ratings ? Low-Impact Risks

Low Influence + Above Average Ratings ? Supportive but Limited Reach

For Walmart, 91 sources contribute to its ESG perception and ratings - but only 16 truly move the needle. The ESG Lever makes it obvious for a specific company which data sources have the most significant impact on ratings.

https://2489059.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/2489059/Image%208-20-25%20at%204.45%20PM.jpeg

Smart Filters That Matter

Want to see just investor analysts' ESG view? Or filter NGOs vs. Wall Street? The ESG Lever lets you slice by source type, trend direction, or timeframe.

https://2489059.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/2489059/Image%208-20-25%20at%204.59%20PM.jpeg

In Walmart's case, seven investor analyst sources such as MSCI ESG Controversies both carry high influence (weight) and below average ratings pulling the scores down. The ESG Lever flags these as Priority Fixes - giving managers a clear roadmap for engagement.

Drill Down Into What Counts

The ESG Lever doesn't stop at data source names. You can drill down into topics like Diversity & Labor Rights to see who's influencing the narrative and how it's changing. You can drill down into the data source's data elements that are influencing the subcategory scores to understand what indicators to improve.

https://2489059.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/2489059/CSRHub%20Energy%20and%20Climate%20Change%20Drilldown.jpg

This transparency shows not just where you stand, but how you're moving and where to focus.

Why Lever Works

By organizing ESG data into clear priorities, the ESG Lever helps you:

Strengthen relationships with high-impact stakeholders and advocates.

Fix the problem areas holding you back.

Track progress over time with clarity.

Just as Archimedes promised, with the right lever, you can move the world.

See Lever in Action

