Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
30.09.2025 18:18 Uhr
Liberty HealthShare Releases Comprehensive White Paper Marking 30 Years of Healthcare Sharing Ministry Innovation

White Paper Documents 30-Year Journey from Church Aid Plan to National Ministry

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Liberty HealthShare®, a leading healthcare sharing ministry, released a comprehensive white paper titled "Liberty HealthShare: Three Decades of Healthcare Sharing Ministry Innovation," documenting the organization's growth from a small church medical aid plan in rural Virginia to a nationally recognized ministry serving thousands of members.

The 30th anniversary publication traces Liberty HealthShare's origins to 1995, when five families from Gospel Light Mennonite Church created a simple solution to share medical expenses. Today, the ministry operates six medical cost-sharing programs plus dental sharing, maintains Charity Navigator's highest four-star rating, and dedicates the majority of every dollar to member medical sharing.

"God has certainly graced Liberty HealthShare with His blessings," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare Chief Executive Officer. "He has presented us with some challenges over the years, but we continue to do His work by helping our members share the burdens of their fellow believers since 1995."

Key Achievements and Growth

The white paper highlights significant milestones including federal recognition as an eligible healthcare sharing ministry in 2014, comprehensive program expansion serving demographics from young adults to Medicare-eligible seniors, and recent technological investments including the ShareBox portal and mobile application.

Throughout 2025, Liberty HealthShare implemented multiple cost-reduction measures, with significant reductions in suggested monthly share amounts effective October 1-cuts of up to $26 per month on the ministry's three most popular programs.

The ministry has also expanded community impact through the Sharing Hearts Fund for Pediatric Wellness, established in early 2025. In July, the fund awarded grants totaling more than $17,000 to Stark County families for children's medical needs including physical, dental, and vision care.

Addressing Healthcare Cost Challenges

The publication addresses Liberty HealthShare's response to escalating healthcare costs, noting that national healthcare spending has grown from $1.4 trillion in 1995 to roughly $5 trillion today. Healthcare sharing ministry participation nationwide has expanded from approximately 150,000 members in 2010 to over 1.7 million Americans currently.

"Throughout this year we will also be looking at, and praying about, what we can, and should, do to further strengthen this ministry and its position as the most comprehensive healthcare sharing ministry in America for the next 30 years," Morrow stated.

The white paper emphasizes Liberty HealthShare's commitment to financial transparency, operational efficiency, and maintaining personal relationships that differentiate healthcare sharing from health insurance models.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program facilitates healthsharing for its members in a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

Media Contact:
Keith Price
Liberty HealthShare
Phone: 855-585-4237
Email: info@libertyhealthshare.org

For more information about Liberty HealthShare, visit: www.libertyhealthshare.org

The complete white paper "Liberty HealthShare: Three Decades of Healthcare Sharing Ministry Innovation" is available at https://www.libertyhealthshare.org/blog/liberty-healthshare-three-decades-of-healthcare-sharing-ministry-innovation.

SOURCE: Liberty HealthShare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/liberty-healthshare-releases-comprehensive-white-paper-marking-30-yea-1080159

