Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces that its General Shareholders' Meeting held on 30th September 2025 approved all of the resolutions submitted for approval.

Ordinary Resolutions

The General Meeting ratified and confirmed the following appointments to the Board of Directors:

1st resolution : Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Michel Combes as Director of the Company.

: Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Michel Combes as Director of the Company. 2nd resolution : Ratification of the appointment of Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas as Director of the Company.

: Ratification of the appointment of Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas as Director of the Company. 3rd resolution : Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Eric Labaye as Director of the Company.

: Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Eric Labaye as Director of the Company. 4th resolution : Appointment of Mr. Jean-Baptiste Massignon as Director of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

: Appointment of Mr. Jean-Baptiste Massignon as Director of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent. 5th resolution: Appointment of Mr. Jérémie Gué as Director of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

Extraordinary Resolutions

The General Meeting approved the following resolutions:

6th and 7th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the French State for a total nominal amount of €137,685,395, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the French State.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the French State for a total nominal amount of €137,685,395, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the French State. 8th and 9th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of Bharti Space Limited for a total nominal amount of €7,467,500, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of Bharti Space Limited.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of Bharti Space Limited for a total nominal amount of €7,467,500, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of Bharti Space Limited. 10th and 11th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (the " UK Government ") for a total nominal amount of €22,537,105, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the UK Government.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (the " ") for a total nominal amount of €22,537,105, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the UK Government. 12th and 13th resolutions : Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of CMA CGM Participations for a total nominal amount of €24,955,000, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of CMA CGM Participations.

: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of CMA CGM Participations for a total nominal amount of €24,955,000, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of CMA CGM Participations. 14th and 15th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations for a total nominal amount of €14,355,000, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the for a total nominal amount of €14,355,000, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the 16th resolution: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, maintaining shareholders' preferential subscription rights.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, maintaining shareholders' preferential subscription rights. 17th resolution: Restating of the overall cap on capital increases and the overall cap on debt security issuance provided for in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the 18th resolution of the general shareholders' meeting held on 23 November 2023.

Restating of the overall cap on capital increases and the overall cap on debt security issuance provided for in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the 18th resolution of the general shareholders' meeting held on 23 November 2023. 18th resolution: Authorization for the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights, decided pursuant to the 16th resolution of this General Shareholders' Meeting.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights, decided pursuant to the 16th resolution of this General Shareholders' Meeting. 19th resolution: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate and/or future entitlement to the Company's share capital, with waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, reserved for members of a Company or Group savings plan.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate and/or future entitlement to the Company's share capital, with waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, reserved for members of a Company or Group savings plan. 20th resolution: Allocation of the deficit "Retained Earnings" account to the reserves' account and share capital reduction resulting from losses, by reducing the nominal value of shares; delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to carry out the share capital reduction.

The 21st resolution (Share capital reduction not resulting from losses, by reducing the nominal value of shares; delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to carry out the share capital reduction) was not submitted to the vote of the shareholders, as expressly contemplated by the Board of Directors' report.

The full results of the votes on each resolution will be made available on the Company's website in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

