Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, has launched the Investeringssparkonto (ISK), a tax-advantaged and easy-to-manage investment account for individual investors in Sweden. The ISK offers a streamlined way to invest in a wide range of international assets efficiently and cost-effectively.

With an ISK, eligible Swedish investors can access an extensive selection of foreign stocks, ETFs, and funds, all within a simplified tax structure. This account complements Interactive Brokers' comprehensive global platform and includes no additional custody charges. Investors can fund ISKs in Swedish Krona (SEK) and easily trade international securities.

Interactive Brokers also offers Swedish clients a full-service brokerage experience with General Investment Accounts. These accounts provide access to over 160 global markets and a wide range of asset classes, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds. All accounts are managed through a single, advanced trading platform that supports funding and trading in up to 28 currencies, including SEK.

"Interactive Brokers continues to focus on unparalleled global market access, coupled with products that support the investment objectives of local investors," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer at Interactive Brokers. "The launch of the ISK reinforces our commitment to European growth and offers Swedish investors a simple way to start their investment journey or reach their savings goals in a tax-efficient account."

Key Benefits of the ISK for Swedish Investors:

Tax-Advantaged Savings : No capital gains tax on transactions. Instead, the Swedish Tax Authority determines a standardized annual tax based on the account's average value and contributions.

: No capital gains tax on transactions. Instead, the Swedish Tax Authority determines a standardized annual tax based on the account's average value and contributions. Easy to Manage : No requirement to report each transaction on individual tax returns.

: No requirement to report each transaction on individual tax returns. Flexible Investing : Build globally diversified portfolios with access to a wide range of investment products.

: Build globally diversified portfolios with access to a wide range of investment products. No Withdrawal Tax: Funds can be withdrawn at any time, as taxation is handled annually at the account level.

In addition, investors using the ISK benefit from Interactive Brokers' broader platform advantages, including low-cost access to US and global equities. Clients can trade US exchange-listed stocks with commissions significantly lower than those of many traditional brokers. Additional details in the trading cost comparison chart are available here: US Stock Trading Costs for European Residents.

Interactive Brokers will soon expand the ISK offering by adding locally traded equities, ETFs, and derivatives, and will also enable investors to transfer existing ISKs from other brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

